One River Digital Asset Management Completes Strategic Investment Round

"Collaboration and perspective are keys to success in any transformative pursuit," said Eric Peters, CEO and CIO of One River Digital. "We are fortunate to bring together a focused group of committed strategic investors who are clear leaders in their respective fields and who share our vision that the transition of financial transactions to a digital world will present vast opportunities."

"The experience and expertise of this team, together with our existing investors at Brevan Howard and our Academic and Regulatory Advisory Council, will be of great benefit to One River as we pursue our mission to be the leading institutional investment manager in digital assets," said Peters. "Integrating such powerful new technologies into the world of finance will bring about unexpected hurdles and innovative breakthroughs. We can now deliver to our institutional clients an extraordinary range of talent and insight to help them prosper in the period of profound change ahead."

One River's Academic and Regulatory Advisory Council includes Jay Clayton, former Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Courtney Simmons Elwood, former General Counsel of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, Harold Ford, Jr., former five-term Tennessee Congressman, Kevin Hassett, former Chairman of the White House's Council of Economic Advisers, and Jon Orszag, former Economic Policy Advisor on the White House National Economic Council. The Advisory Council has unparalleled depth and diversity of experience in government, academia, and the private sector.

"The effects of new technologies and related developments on global financial markets, including the pursuit of central bank digital currencies, the tokenization of investment contracts and other assets, and the removal of frictions from payment, credit and securities transactions, will be significant, perhaps staggering, in the coming decade," said the Academic and Regulatory Advisory Council in a joint statement. "One River has emerged as a key focal point for the analysis of these developments, and we look forward to working with its new strategic investors."

In November 2020, One River made what at the time was the largest ever institutional asset allocation to digital assets, and the Company's clients have crystalized gains of over $1.2bln. In February 2021, the firm launched the industry's first ERISA compliant digital asset commingled funds. One River Digital pioneered carbon neutral investing in the asset class, providing its clients the ability to offset the carbon footprint of their digital asset holdings. The firm also launched the world's first ever 365-day liquidity funds, allowing its clients to better capitalize on the underlying liquidity that digital assets offer. It intends to continue to lead the digital asset management industry in bringing compelling investment opportunities and innovative portfolio solutions to its clients.

"We are thrilled to have the support of these five new strategic investors. Each institution is a leader of their specific category of finance, bringing with them unique experiences, connectivity and capabilities," said Sebastian Pedro Bea, President of One River Digital. "We are already collaborating to develop and distribute an expanding range of institutional digital asset strategies that best meet the needs of our global clients."

"Executing on our vision for the future of financial services in the digital era will require diversity of partners, of thought, and of leadership. Our new strategic investors reinforce that we are building on an exceptional foundation. Delivering for our clients will be our strength. The future is bright," said Marcel Kasumovich, Head of Research for One River Digital.

One River Digital Asset Management is a leading asset manager in the emerging digital asset industry, with investment funds and bespoke strategies built to meet the unique needs of its institutional clients around the globe. The firm is a subsidiary of One River Asset Management, an innovative investment manager dedicated to delivering high-conviction absolute-return strategies that seeks to help its clients build superior portfolios. It sees the world in a period of major economic, policy and political transition, with the investment landscape shifting in ways that will make the coming decade look profoundly different from the past decade. Its strategies are built to profit from this dynamic environment while providing strong diversification benefits to traditional investment portfolios. Each is developed and managed by its diverse team of investment professionals with deep expertise in volatility, macro, inflation, digital asset and systematic trading/investing. One River manages over $2bln in institutional assets. The firm is headquartered in Greenwich, CT with offices in Santa Barbara, CA, Toronto, Canada, and was founded in 2013.

