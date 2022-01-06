One River Digital Asset Management welcomes Jason Cummins to its Academic and Regulatory Advisory Council

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One River Digital Asset Management (together with its parent, One River Asset Management) announced the addition of Jason Cummins to the firm's Academic and Regulatory Advisory Council.

Mr. Cummins brings a wealth of public and private sector experience to One River's Advisory Council, having served as both Chairman of the US Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee (TBAC) and as a Senior Economist of the Federal Reserve Board. He is presently Brevan Howard's Head of Research and Chief U.S. Economist. Mr. Cummins serves as a trustee for the Peterson Institute for International Economics and the Brookings Institution, while being a member of the Investment Committee of Swarthmore College. He spent the earlier part of his career in teaching roles at New York University and Harvard University. Mr. Cummins graduated from Swarthmore College with high honors and earned a Ph.D. from Columbia University.

The Academic and Regulatory Advisory Council provides One River with an unparalleled perspective on the evolution of financial markets. This perspective enhances the firm's commitment to provide clients with the diversification and unique return properties of digital assets, with the highest fiduciary standards. In addition to Mr. Cummins, the Advisory Council includes Jay Clayton, former Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Courtney Simmons Elwood, former General Counsel of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, Harold Ford, Jr. former five-term Tennessee Congressman, Kevin Hassett, former Chairman of the White House's Council of Economic Advisers, and Jon Orszag, former Economic Policy Advisor on President Clinton's National Economic Council.

"Recognizing that the case for digital assets and, more broadly, the digitization of our financial system will require dialogue among the industry, regulators and governments around the globe, One River set out to build an Advisory Council with a diversity and depth of expertise commensurate with that challenge. With the addition of Jason, we have enhanced our depth and breadth of experience, including in the areas of U.S. Treasury and monetary policy operations, financial services regulation, and the legislative process," said Eric Peters, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Founder of One River Asset Management.

"I'm excited to work with Eric, Jay, and the other members of the Advisory Council," said Mr. Cummins. "The digitization of the global financial system is inevitable. I look forward to helping make One River a thought-leader in the industry and working together on a roadmap for institutionalizing the incredible innovation in blockchain technology."

"The Academic and Regulatory Advisory Council has already benefited from Mr. Cummins' insights, experience and analytic rigor and we look forward to working more deeply with Jason," said Mr. Clayton, "Jason shares our collective belief that the immense benefits of digitization in traditional and new markets can be achieved in harmony with time-tested regulatory objectives and is a superb addition to the Council."

About One River Digital Asset Management:

One River Digital Asset Management is a leading asset manager in the emerging digital asset industry, with investment funds and bespoke strategies built to meet the unique needs of its institutional clients around the globe. The firm is a subsidiary of One River Asset Management, an innovative investment manager dedicated to delivering high-conviction absolute-return strategies that seeks to help its clients build superior portfolios. It sees the world in a period of major economic, policy and political transition, with the investment landscape shifting in ways that will make the coming decade look profoundly different from the past decade. Its strategies are built to profit from this dynamic environment while providing strong diversification benefits to traditional investment portfolios. Each is developed and managed by its diverse team of investment professionals with deep expertise in volatility, macro, inflation, digital asset and systematic trading/investing. One River manages over $2.5bln in institutional assets. The firm is headquartered in Greenwich, CT and was founded in 2013.

SOURCE One River Digital Asset Management