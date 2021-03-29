One River Digital Asset Management welcomes Jay Clayton, Kevin Hassett and Jon Orszag to newly formed Academic and Regulatory Advisory Council

GREENWICH, Conn., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One River Digital Asset Management (together with its parent, One River Asset Management) announced that is welcoming Jay Clayton, Kevin Hassett, and Jon Orszag to the firm's Academic and Regulatory Advisory Council effective immediately.

Mr. Clayton joins One River's newly formed advisory council following his service as Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from May 2017 through December 2020. During his tenure at the SEC, Mr. Clayton focused on initiatives that promoted economic growth, investment opportunity, market integrity and investor protection. Mr. Clayton was recently appointed non-executive Chair of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). Prior to serving as Chairman of the SEC, Mr. Clayton led a distinguished law career, including more than 20 years with Sullivan & Cromwell LLP where he was a member of the management committee and co-managing partner for the firm's General Practice Group. Mr. Clayton has rejoined Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as Senior Policy Advisor and of counsel as well as returning to his role as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

Mr. Hassett joins One River's advisory council while currently serving as Vice President and Managing Director of The Lindsey Group, and a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Hoover Institution. Kevin was senior advisor to President Trump and also the 29th Chairman of the White House's Council of Economic Advisers. He previously served as research director at the American Enterprise Institute, as a senior economist at the Federal Reserve, and as a faculty member at Columbia University. Hassett was a senior adviser on Mitt Romney's 2012 campaign, and prior to that served as John McCain's chief economic adviser in the 2000 presidential primaries and an economic adviser to the campaigns of George W. Bush in the 2004 presidential election and McCain in the presidential election of 2008.

Mr. Orszag joins One River's advisory council while currently serving as Senior Managing Director and member of the Executive Committee of Compass Lexecon. Orszag has conducted economic and financial analysis on a wide range of complex issues in antitrust, regulatory, policy, and litigation matters for corporations and public-sector entities. Prior to entering the private sector, Orszag served as the Assistant to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce and Director of the Office of Policy and Strategic Planning. In this capacity, Orszag was the Secretary of Commerce's chief policy adviser and was responsible for coordinating the development and implementation of policy initiatives, from telecommunications issues to international trade issues. Previously, Orszag served as an Economic Policy Advisor on President Clinton's National Economic Council. In 1999, the Corporation for Enterprise Development awarded Orszag its leadership award for "forging innovative public policies to expand economic opportunity in America."

"We are excited to have brought together such a distinguished group with deep and varying regulatory and policy experience and will continue to broaden the council to include thought leaders with diverse backgrounds and expertise," said Eric Peters, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Founder of One River Asset Management.

"We were impressed by Eric's willingness to hear our varying views on the digitization of our monetary, banking and capital markets ecosystem and One River's commitment to transparency," said Mr. Clayton, Mr. Hassett and Mr. Orszag in a joint statement. "We look forward to working with One River as the effects of digitization on our markets play out across the globe."

"It is crucial to understand how digital assets will interact with existing laws and regulatory bodies, while engaging with governments in an open and transparent manner," explained Mr. Peters. "The One River Academic and Regulatory Advisory Council will help us consider how these new digital systems and the investment opportunities they present will best fit within existing policy, while also helping us think through how to advance these frameworks in ways that ensure the US continues to lead the world in financial innovation and asset management."

