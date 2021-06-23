One River Digital Delivers 365-day Liquidity to Institutional Investors

GREENWICH, Conn., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today One River Digital announced that its market leading institutional digital funds now offer 365-day liquidity to existing investors. This announcement marks the first time in digital asset fund management history that an investment vehicle has offered institutional clients 365-day liquidity.

Investors in our Bitcoin strategy, and in our Ethereum strategy, can now access the true dynamism and liquidity of the digital asset market. Regardless of the holiday or weekend, One River Digital's institutional passive fund family is ready to support daily institutional access to this emerging asset class.

One River Digital built this capability after reviewing market liquidity, the needs of its clients, and the readiness of its trading and custody partners.

Recent One River Digital research revealed that as much as 20-25% of digital asset volume can occur on weekends. Further, One River Digital observed that Sundays can be crucial to accessing total market liquidity. In the past three months of trading, Sundays have figured prominently. For Bitcoin, two of the top ten trading days in the last 3 months have been Sundays (4/18/21 and 5/23/21).

Client feedback also suggested innovation was needed. "Today many institutional clients require a traditional investment vehicle to deliver digital asset returns into their portfolios," notes Sebastian Bea, President One River Digital. "Our clients are comfortable with the safety and flexibility of these vehicles, but they, like us, were curious if such vehicles and their service providers could evolve to deliver true daily liquidity, in line with the underlying market. "

To answer this question, One River Digital conducted a review of its digital trading and digital custody partners. In this review the combined strength and redundancy of Coinbase's trading and custody offering was apparent, making the provision of such liquidity seamless.

Bret Tejpaul, Head of Institutional Sales, Trading and Prime at Coinbase at Coinbase, noted that "We enjoy working with One River Digital to redefine what is possible for institutional investors. We believe that our continued investments in trading, custody and prime will continue to enable innovation in the future, and we are excited to be on that journey with them."

This announcement sets the stage for more change ahead for the digital asset management industry. One River sees today's announcement as a logical step on the path to a future where investment products are traded 24/7/365 using blockchain technology. The firm intends to be a leader in this transition and is excited to extend such attractive liquidity to institutional clients.

"Asset management is in the very early stages of a seismic transformation. One River Digital's move to offer the industry's first 365-day liquidity funds is a step on that path, bridging us to a more efficient future. So much more is to come, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to help propel the industry forward," said Eric Peters, founder, CEO and CIO of One River Asset Management.

About One River Digital Asset Management:

One River Digital Asset Management is a leading asset manager in the emerging digital asset industry, with investment funds and bespoke strategies built to meet the unique needs of its institutional clients around the globe. The firm is a subsidiary of One River Asset Management, an innovative investment manager dedicated to delivering high-conviction absolute-return strategies that seeks to help its clients build superior portfolios. It sees the world in a period of major economic, policy and political transition, with the investment landscape shifting in ways that will make the coming decade look profoundly different from the past decade. Its strategies are built to profit from this dynamic environment while providing strong diversification benefits to traditional investment portfolios. Each is developed and managed by its diverse team of investment professionals with deep expertise in volatility, macro, inflation, digital asset and systematic trading/investing. One River manages over $2.0 billion in institutional assets. The firm is headquartered in Greenwich, CT and was founded in 2013.

SOURCE One River Digital Asset Management