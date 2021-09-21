One Rock Capital Appoints Fola Adamolekun As General Counsel And Chief Compliance Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, today announced the appointment of Fola Adamolekun as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Based in New York, Ms. Adamolekun will lead and oversee One Rock's legal and compliance functions.

Ms. Adamolekun joins One Rock after serving as an Executive Director and the Deputy General Counsel of Global Alternatives at J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management, where she was principally responsible for the Asset Management Alternatives Solutions and Private Bank Alternatives Investments groups. Prior to her role at J.P. Morgan, Ms. Adamolekun was the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Valinor Management. Prior to Valinor, Ms. Adamolekun was an Attorney at Seward & Kissel LLP's Investment Management group.

"We are pleased to welcome Fola to our team as we continue to prioritize and strengthen One Rock's compliance capabilities," said Tony W. Lee, Managing Partner of One Rock.

"Fola's prior experience and legal expertise across the financial services sector are well-suited to guide our firm as we continue to grow One Rock's presence within the landscape of alternative investments," added R. Scott Spielvogel, Managing Partner of One Rock.

"I am excited for the opportunity to join One Rock, a firm with a great reputation for investing in companies with high potential for growth and operational improvement," said Ms. Adamolekun. "One Rock's distinct approach to complex situations is truly impressive, and I look forward to working with management to strengthen the existing strategies and principles at the firm."

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

