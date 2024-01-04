ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES FROM WENDEL

News provided by

One Rock Capital Partners, LLC

04 Jan, 2024, 13:08 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock") today announced that one of its affiliates has successfully completed the acquisition of Constantia Flexibles ("Constantia" or the "Company"), a leading global packaging manufacturer, from Wendel (Euronext: MF.FP), a European investment firm, Maxburg Capital Partners and other shareholders.

Constantia is a leading producer of flexible packaging and the partner of choice to more than 4,000 pharmaceutical, food and consumer goods customers worldwide. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, the Company employs over 7,150 employees globally at 28 sites in 15 countries.

"We are thrilled that Constantia is officially a part of the One Rock portfolio," said Telmo Valido, Partner at One Rock. "This is a business already distinguished by a dedicated focus on its customers, and we look forward to contributing One Rock's industry and operational expertise to further support the Company's ongoing growth initiatives."

"Constantia's commitment to product innovation, sustainability and quality underscores its position as a market leader in the flexible packaging industry," said Kurt Beyer, Partner at One Rock. "We look forward to working alongside Constantia's management team to enhance its operational capabilities and suite of packaging solutions to maximize its potential."

"Demand for flexible packaging is increasing, and Constantia continues to strive to provide leading products and service for our customers' growing needs," said Pim Vervaat, CEO at Constantia Flexibles. "As we enter this next chapter of growth, we look forward to collaborating with One Rock to continue to build on our success."

J.P. Morgan served as lead financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to One Rock on the transaction. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor and Evercore served as financial advisor to Constantia.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners is designed to afford One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value.

For more information, visit www.onerock.com.

ABOUT CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES

Constantia is the world's third-largest producer of flexible packaging. Based on the guiding principle of 'People, Passion, Packaging', over 7,150 employees manufacture tailor-made packaging solutions at 28 sites in 15 countries. Many international companies and local market leaders from the consumer and pharma industries choose the sustainable and innovative products of Constantia Flexibles. Sustainability is a top priority in product development at Constantia Flexibles: the company was rated Level A- by Climate Change Leadership (CDP) and Gold by EcoVadis in 2022.

For more information, visit www.cflex.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Julia Kaufman
Prosek Partners
[email protected]

SOURCE One Rock Capital Partners, LLC

Also from this source

ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS EXPANDS OPERATING PARTNER TEAM WITH ADDITION OF SHANNON CRESPIN

One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock" or the "Firm"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce that...

BlueTriton Brands Appoints Joey Bergstein as Chief Executive Officer

BlueTriton Brands, Inc. ("BlueTriton" or the "Company"), a North American provider of trusted, responsibly sourced water brands, announced its Board...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.