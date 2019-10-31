One Rock Capital Partners Completes Acquisition Of The Engineered Components & Systems Segment From Enerpac Tool Group

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), today announced that one of its affiliates has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of the Engineered Components & Systems ("EC&S" or the "Company") segment from Enerpac Tool Group, previously known as Actuant Corporation. EC&S will now be known as CentroMotion, and will continue to be led by Roger Roundhouse, who has been named CEO.

Headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, CentroMotion is a global company serving the agriculture, specialty and commercial vehicle, construction and other industrial end-markets with motion, actuation and control solutions. CentroMotion primarily serves on- and off-highway OEMs with highly engineered system-critical components under brands that include CrossControl, Elliott, Gits, maximatecc, Power-Packer and Weasler Engineering. The Company has 13 manufacturing facilities and six engineering centers, with approximately 190 engineers in multiple geographies.

"This is an exciting day for CentroMotion and its talented employees as we continue to meet the needs of our customers as an independent business," said Mr. Roundhouse. "In rebranding, we sought to adopt an identity that serves as an umbrella for our iconic brands and communicates the value we bring to our partners. Together with One Rock, our goal is to reinforce the truly global nature of our business and enable the ongoing success of our diverse, top-tier customer-base."

Tony W. Lee, Managing Partner of One Rock, commented, "CentroMotion serves a leading base of on- and off-highway OEM customers worldwide, and we look forward to bringing more products and more value to those customers as we scale CentroMotion's family of leading brands."

One Rock Managing Partner R. Scott Spielvogel added, "One Rock and our Operating Partners are excited to be collaborating with Roger and his accomplished team to support and accelerate the development of CentroMotion as an independent business."

ABOUT CENTROMOTION

CentroMotion is a growing portfolio of highly respected global brands that add value through innovative motion, actuation and control technologies. Our highly skilled subject matter experts develop solutions that enable our global customers' products to be smarter, safer and more productive. Our well-known brands include Power-Packer for hydraulic motion control and stabilization systems; CrossControl and maximatecc for operator information and human-machine interface systems; Elliott Manufacturing and Weasler Engineering for power and force transmission through flexible and rigid driveline systems; and Gits Manufacturing for high performance engine thermal and emission control solutions.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

