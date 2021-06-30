One Rock Capital Partners Completes Investment in ArchKey Solutions

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock") today announced that one of its affiliates has successfully completed the previously announced investment in ArchKey Solutions ("ArchKey" or the "Company"), North America's premier electrical and technologies contracting and services provider, alongside the Company's management team. One Rock's stake in ArchKey was acquired from funds managed by the GFI Energy Group of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree").

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ArchKey is an industry-leading specialty services contractor providing scalable electrical and technologies solutions nationally. ArchKey offers electrical construction, maintenance and a range of sophisticated technologies services, including control and automation, mobile solutions, audio visual solutions, and security and life safety systems, among others.

Tony W. Lee, Managing Partner of One Rock, commented, "We are excited to partner with the Company in its next phase of growth. ArchKey is renowned for its unmatched execution capabilities across complex projects, and we look forward to working closely with the Company and our Operating Partners to build upon ArchKey's market leadership position."

ArchKey will continue to be led by its existing management team, including Clay Scharff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Patrick Kriegshauser, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Scharff said, "The growing demand for complex electrical and technologies solutions creates a market need for a sophisticated solutions provider capable of meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow. ArchKey's broad suite of service offerings and unparalleled scale have enabled us to meet that need. By harnessing the power of our platform companies and leveraging One Rock's resources, we intend to continue to provide differentiated value for our customers and new opportunities for our team members nationwide."

One Rock Managing Partner R. Scott Spielvogel added, "Clay, Pat and the highly experienced team at ArchKey have built an impressive platform serving a diverse set of end markets. We are eager to begin working with management to build on the Company's success and deliver excellence to clients as only ArchKey can."

"ArchKey is widely recognized as the preeminent national electrical contractor, with a long track record of safe, efficient and profitable performance," commented Ian Schapiro, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Oaktree. "We thank Clay, Pat and the entire ArchKey team for their partnership over the past several years and for their immense efforts and outstanding results. We see tremendous opportunities ahead for ArchKey and look forward to seeing the business continue to grow and prosper with One Rock's support."

ABOUT ARCHKEY SOLUTIONS

ArchKey Solutions is one of the largest electrical and technology construction firms in the United States. As a platform for growth and the parent company for Sachs Electric, Parsons Electric, Sprig Electric and Mona Electric, ArchKey Solutions' diversified offering provides scalability that is unmatched in the industry. For more information, visit www.archkey.com.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

ABOUT OAKTREE

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $153 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,000 employees and offices in 19 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree's website at www.oaktreecapital.com.

