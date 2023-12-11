ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS EXPANDS OPERATING PARTNER TEAM WITH ADDITION OF SHANNON CRESPIN

News provided by

One Rock Capital Partners, LLC

11 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock" or the "Firm"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Shannon Crespin has joined its team of Operating Partners. Ms. Crespin will be involved with evaluating prospective investments and building capability of One Rock's portfolio companies in the disciplines of integrated supply chain, working capital management and planning.

Ms. Crespin joins One Rock with nearly 30 years of experience working in an array of supply chain-related disciplines, both in-industry and as a consultant. She previously served as Chief Operations Officer of Tonal, where she led end-to-end operations, research and development and program management for a fast-growing fitness equipment and technology business. Prior to Tonal, Ms. Crespin served as the Vice President Global Orthopedics Supply Chain for Depuy Synthes, the orthopedics company of Johnson & Johnson.  Ms. Crespin had earlier supply chain roles with Medtronic, Keane Consulting, Lucent Technologies and Health South Rehabilitation.

"Ongoing efforts at One Rock to grow our Operating Partner team are designed to enhance our ability to improve the businesses in which we invest," said R. Scott Spielvogel, Managing Partner of One Rock. "We often encounter businesses with significant opportunities in various aspects of supply chain, and we look forward to having Shannon as part of our effort to augment portfolio company performance."

"I admire One Rock's emphasis on building better businesses, often in complex situations.  I very much look forward to working with the Firm's portfolio companies to drive a higher level of execution across supply chain disciplines," said Ms. Crespin.

Utilizing the expertise of Operating Partners has been an integral part of One Rock's strategy since its inception. Shannon Crespin joins a growing team, which now includes 27 Operating Partners at One Rock.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners is designed to afford One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value.

For more information, visit www.onerock.com.

Contact Information
Julia Sidi
Prosek Partners
[email protected]

SOURCE One Rock Capital Partners, LLC

Also from this source

BlueTriton Brands Appoints Joey Bergstein as Chief Executive Officer

BlueTriton Brands, Inc. ("BlueTriton" or the "Company"), a North American provider of trusted, responsibly sourced water brands, announced its Board...

One Rock Capital Partners Expands Operating Partner Team with Addition of Thierry Morin

One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock" or the "Firm"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.