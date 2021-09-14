One Rock Capital Partners Hires Allison L. Spector as Head of ESG

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, today announced that Allison L. Spector has joined the firm as Head of ESG. Based in New York, Ms. Spector will lead and implement One Rock's ESG initiatives at both the firm and portfolio company levels.

Ms. Spector joins One Rock from Nuveen, where she was a member of the Responsible Investing team and led sustainability initiatives for the firm's real assets and private markets groups, including investments across farmland, timberland, agribusiness, energy and infrastructure, private equity and private debt. She was responsible for setting sustainability strategy and driving implementation of best practices in ESG integration, climate risk management and impact investing within alternative investments. Ms. Spector is also an active contributor to industry-wide programs designed to promote responsible investing standards and best practices for private equity.

"We are excited to welcome Allison to One Rock as part of our efforts in enhancing our ESG capabilities as our presence in the PE landscape grows," said R. Scott Spielvogel, Managing Partner of One Rock. "Integrating ESG principles into our approach continues to be a top priority as we develop bespoke value creation strategies for our portfolio companies."

"The addition of a dedicated Head of ESG underscores One Rock's commitment to our social responsibilities and represents additional expertise to assist in our efforts to unlock value in our investments," added Tony W. Lee, Managing Partner of One Rock.

"ESG plays an increasingly important role in the private equity industry and One Rock's commitment to leadership in this area is evident," said Ms. Spector. "I am excited to join the One Rock team and look forward to developing, strengthening and expanding our ESG strategy."

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Hallie Erlich

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE One Rock Capital Partners, LLC

Related Links

http://www.onerockcapital.com

