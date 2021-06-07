One Rock Capital Partners Invests in ArchKey Solutions

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock") today announced that one of its affiliates has entered into a definitive agreement to make a significant investment in ArchKey Solutions ("ArchKey" or the "Company") alongside the Company's management team. ArchKey is North America's premier electrical and technologies contracting and services provider. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.

ArchKey is an industry-leading specialty services contractor providing scalable electrical and technologies solutions nationally. The Company operates across a broad set of end markets including data center, commercial, industrial, renewables and healthcare, providing services to general contractors and owner-operators of new and existing facilities. ArchKey employs more than 3,000 team members across 13 office locations nationwide and has performed work in over 3,100 cities.

ArchKey's management team, led by Clayton Scharff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Patrick Kriegshauser, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are partnering with One Rock in the transaction and will continue in their current roles.

Tony W. Lee, Managing Partner of One Rock, commented, "ArchKey's national capabilities have enabled the Company to scale its offerings and presence, while maintaining the high degree of workmanship and customer service that clients expect. We look forward to working together with management and our Operating Partners to execute on the Company's growth plan, advance operational best practices and maximize ArchKey's potential."

Mr. Scharff said, "The need for complex electrical and technologies systems is growing rapidly, increasing the demand for the scalable services that ArchKey is uniquely positioned to provide. We are pleased to have found a like-minded, experienced and supportive partner in One Rock and will leverage the firm's strategic and operational expertise as we embark on this next phase of growth and build out our Power of Scale platform."

One Rock Managing Partner R. Scott Spielvogel added, "ArchKey has an exceptional reputation for its comprehensive suite of highly-technical service offerings and robust national capabilities. The Company has a strong foundation of reliable, customer-focused solutions designed for the next generation of increasingly complex projects and we look forward to helping ArchKey prosper in the years ahead."

ABOUT ARCHKEY SOLUTIONS

ArchKey Solutions is one of the largest electrical and technology construction firms in the United States. As a platform for growth and the parent company for Sachs Electric, Parsons Electric, Sprig Electric and Mona Electric, ArchKey Solutions' diversified offering provides scalability that is unmatched in the industry. For more information, visit www.ArchKey.com.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

