One Rock Capital Partners Sells Kova International to LGC Group

News provided by

One Rock Capital Partners, LLC

24 Jul, 2023, 08:14 ET

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock" or the "Firm"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, today announced that one of its affiliates has completed the sale of Kova International, Inc. ("Kova" or the "Company"), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of in vitro diagnostic products for clinical laboratories, to LGC Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Garden Grove, California, Kova currently operates two product lines: urinalysis controls, consisting of urine-based controls for urine chemistry and microscopy urinalysis, and toxicology controls, consisting of urine- and saliva-based controls for drugs of abuse screening and confirmation testing.

"This transaction marks the end of a partnership between Kova and One Rock, during which we worked closely with Nita Moritz and the Kova management team to enhance the company's leadership in urinalysis and expand its product lineup into toxicology controls," said Joshua Goldman, Partner at One Rock. "We fully expect to see Kova continue to thrive under new ownership."

Baird served as financial advisor to Kova on the transaction.

About One Rock Capital Partners, LLC
One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value.

For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

About Kova International, Inc.
Kova International, Inc. ("Kova") the former urinalysis division of Hycor Biomedical, operating under the KOVA® brand and headquartered in Garden Grove, CA, is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of in vitro diagnostic products for clinical laboratories worldwide. Kova provides products to leading healthcare customers in North America and around the world.

For more information about Kova and its products, visit www.kovaintl.com.

Media Contact
Julia Cohen
Prosek Partners
[email protected]

SOURCE One Rock Capital Partners, LLC

Also from this source

One Rock Capital Partners to Sell CentroMotion to Affiliates of Lone Star Funds

ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS APPOINTS MONICA YAVIN AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.