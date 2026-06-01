One Roof Sports and Entertainment Announces Investor Update

"I am excited to welcome Melinda to our ownership group," said Samantha Holloway. "Melinda is an impressive business leader, philanthropist and importantly, a Seattle sports fan. We share many of the same values, including a deep commitment to Seattle and a belief in building organizations that create lasting impact."

"As a longtime Seattle resident, it means a lot to me to have the chance to make this investment in our city and its future," said Melinda French Gates. "I'm a big believer in the power of sports, and after many years of cheering on Seattle from the sidelines, I'm excited to have an even deeper connection to the Seattle sports community. Seattle is an engine of innovation in so many ways, and Samantha Holloway's leadership of the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena reflects that."

One Roof is setting the standard for how sports and entertainment organizations inspire, strengthen, and unite communities. Holloway and the ownership group, which includes investors David Wright, Andy Jassy and Jerry Bruckheimer, brought the NHL's 32nd franchise to Seattle and, in partnership with Oak View Group, renovated Climate Pledge Arena. The arena is an extraordinary civic asset and home to the WNBA Seattle Storm, PWHL Seattle Torrent and world-class live music and entertainment.

In addition, One Roof, through its foundation, is known for spearheading initiatives designed to increase access to play, including the development of Memorial Stadium, a landmark public-private partnership with Seattle Public Schools and the City of Seattle.

Earlier this year, Holloway announced that One Roof would pursue an NBA team in Seattle, should the league move forward with expansion.

About One Roof Sports and Entertainment

One Roof Sports and Entertainment is the umbrella brand for the Seattle Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena, One Roof Foundation, Kraken Community Iceplex, the New Memorial Stadium at Seattle Center in partnership with the City of Seattle and Seattle Public Schools, and represents the enterprise's interest in the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds and Acrisure Arena.

Founded in 2026, the group was built on the belief that sports and entertainment have the power to inspire, unite and strengthen our community. One Roof Sports and Entertainment focuses on bringing people together to pursue championships, create defining moments and drive meaningful impact in the PNW.

About Melinda French Gates

Melinda French Gates is a philanthropist, businesswoman, and global advocate for women and girls.

For over 25 years, Melinda has led efforts to unlock a healthier, more prosperous, more equal future. Today, she heads Pivotal, a group of organizations she founded to accelerate the pace of social progress for women and young people in the U.S. and around the world. Previously, she founded and co-chaired the Gates Foundation, where, for more than two decades, she set the direction and priorities of the world's largest philanthropy. Melinda is also the author of the bestselling books The Next Day and The Moment of Lift, and the creator of Moment of Lift Books, an imprint publishing original nonfiction by visionaries working to unlock a more equal world.

Melinda grew up in Dallas, Texas, and attended Duke University, where she received a bachelor's degree in computer science and economics and an MBA. She spent the first decade of her career developing multimedia products at Microsoft before leaving the company to focus on her family and philanthropic work. Melinda has three children—Jenn, Rory, and Phoebe—and lives in Seattle, Washington.

SOURCE One Roof Sports and Entertainment