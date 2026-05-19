ONE SCOTSMAN IS WALKING 3,000 MILES ACROSS THE USA TO RAISE MONEY FOR MENTAL HEALTH

Charity campaigner Craig Ferguson, known as the Tartan Trekker, is walking the equivalent of a marathon every day for 104 consecutive days to raise vital funds and awareness for mental health, with a goal to raise more than $1 million.

Craig is more than halfway through his coast-to-coast challenge. After weeks of relentless heat, long roads and unwavering determination, his campaign is gaining momentum with over $200,000 raised.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scottish mental health campaigner Craig Ferguson has finished more than half of his extraordinary 3,000-mile Tartan Trek across the United States—with over 1,500 miles now behind him and more than $200,000 (nearly £150,000) raised.

Setting off from Santa Monica Pier on February 24, Craig is undertaking a 104-day endurance challenge that sees him complete the equivalent of a marathon every single day—in a kilt—from Los Angeles to Boston. Kansas City marked the halfway point in his journey, representing a defining milestone in one of the most demanding physical challenges ever attempted in support of Scottish mental health.

Battling relentless conditions, Craig has already pushed through some of America's toughest terrain—from the brutal heat and isolation of Death Valley to long, punishing stretches across the western states. His route has taken him through major cities including Las Vegas and Denver, as he continues his journey east towards Boston.

The Tartan Trek aims to raise over $1 million via JustGiving for SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health), supporting vital services across Scotland. Having now surpassed $200,000 (nearly £150,000) on his JustGiving page, momentum is building behind Craig's mission, with support pouring in from locals in the stops he's made across the United States as well as from Scots cheering him on from back home.

Speaking from the halfway point in Kansas City, Craig said: "Reaching the halfway point was massive—1,500 miles in the legs—but it's also where the real mental battle kicks in. The terrain, the heat, the sheer distance… it's relentless. Death Valley was one of the toughest things I've ever faced, and there's still so much ahead. What's kept me going is the people. From strangers in the US stopping to help, to messages from back home in Scotland—that support carries you through the hardest days. This is about more than the miles. It's about raising awareness and funds for mental health and showing people they're not alone. We're only halfway, and I'm determined to see this through to Boston and hit that $1 million+ target, so if you can, please donate and be part of this journey."

Hazel McIlwraith, Director of Fundraising and Major Appeal at SAMH, added: "Reaching the halfway point of this challenge is an extraordinary achievement. Craig has already gone above and beyond, both physically and mentally, and raising over $200,000 (nearly £150,000) at this stage is incredible. Every donation, no matter the size, has a direct impact on the lives of people across Scotland. If you're able to support Craig on this journey, please give what you can."

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager at JustGiving, said: "Craig's challenge is nothing short of extraordinary. He continues to show the world his remarkable dedication to raising vital funds for mental health, inspiring so many others along the way. We wish Craig the very best in his charitable mission and are cheering him on with every step he takes."

Craig is continuing east towards Boston, aiming to complete the challenge by June 12 to coincide with Scotland's opening game at the FIFA World Cup 2026. His estimated arrivals for cities in his last stretch include:

Washington D.C.: May 27-30

Philadelphia: May 31-June 2

New York City: June 3-6

Providence: June 9-11

Boston: June 12

Craig's dedication to supporting mental health causes is deeply personal and tied to the profound impact of losing his best friend's dad, who took his own life. His fundraising challenges are rooted in honoring that memory and helping others know they are not alone.

To support Craig's Tartan Trek or make a donation via JustGiving,visit: www.thetartantrek.co.uk

About Craig Ferguson

Craig Ferguson is a Paisley-based Scottish charity campaigner and endurance walker. In 2024, he completed a 1,000-mile walk from Glasgow to Munich in the lead-up to the UEFA European Football Championship 2024, raising more than £70,000 for men's mental health. His latest initiative, the "Tartan Trek", is his most ambitious to date and will align with the FIFA World Cup 2026.Instagram: @craigferguson_1

TikTok: @craigferguson_1

About the "Tartan Trek"

The "Tartan Trek" will see Craig walk approximately 3,000 miles across the United States from Los Angeles to Boston. He will complete the distance by running or walking the equivalent of a marathon every day for 104 consecutive days, to raise vital funds for mental health charity SAMH and awareness for mental health in Scotland.

Campaign images (for free use):

Images: Please find a selection of free images available to download here: https://we.tl/t-QFZf2X5mmKPgXjxB

About SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health)

SAMH, which changed its longform name to Scottish Action for Mental Health in 2023, has been supporting Scotland's mental health for more than 100 years.

The Nook, Scotland's first national network of free, walk-in mental health hubs, is the largest mental health charity initiative in Scotland's history. Learn more about The Nook.

SAMH currently operates over 70 services in communities across Scotland, providing mental health social care support, addictions and employment services, among others. Together with national programme work in respect me , suicide prevention, and physical activity and sport, these services inform SAMH's policy and campaign work to influence positive social change.

, suicide prevention, and physical activity and sport, these services inform SAMH's policy and campaign work to influence positive social change. Visit www.samh.org.uk or follow @samhscotland on TikTok, SAMHmentalhealth on Facebook and samhscotland on Instagram for more information.

About JustGiving

JustGiving is the UK's leading fundraising platform for charitable giving. We help people raise money for the charities and causes they care about. In 2000, JustGiving began with one simple goal; to enable charities to receive donations online from anywhere in the world. Fast forward to today and more than £7 billion has been raised for good causes in almost every single country in the world.

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