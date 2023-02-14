'One Secret to Success for Any Exceptional Ad Campaign Is Powerful Merchandising Promotion' - EmpirePromos Celebrates 35th Anniversary as Woman-Owned Business and Marketing Expert

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpirePromos proudly looked back on 35 years as a 100% woman-owned business that has consistently provided marketing support for hundreds of other businesses and organizations. For more than three decades now, EmpirePromos has been an industry leader in bulk promotional products created to be both functional and fun, while showcasing unique brands and messages. EmpirePromos also employs the latest marketing technologies, offering digital and online marketing tools for the 21st century, and is a certified WBE promotional products company.

"The most iconic ad campaigns stick around for a reason," said EmpirePromos President, Carol Mayer. "You know the ones I am talking about – those with catchy jingles and fantastic tag lines. The ones we can't forget. A really good message gets lodged in your audience's mind and can help define a business or organization for years. But once you have the perfect logo and the perfect tagline, what do you do with it? Well, you have to get it out there. People have to see it. And that's where promotional merchandise comes in."

EmpirePromos – Great Ad Campaigns Feature Memorable Branding

EmpirePromos offers a full range of artwork services on thousands of gifts and promotional items ranging from mugs and apparel, computer and kitchen accessories, bags, office supplies and stationery, along with food, wine, electronics, sports, and other gifts. Each promotional item is personalized using a range of techniques including full color printing, imprinting, debossing, laser printing, embroidery, hot stamping, and more.

Orders can be placed online, in person, via email, and over the phone. Clients can communicate with EmpirePromos in the most convenient way for them – LivePerson, online quote and virtual requests, phone calls, or emails to dedicated EmpirePromos account executives with decades of customer service experience.

"Merchandise advertising is also the perfect solution where large marketing budgets are either not necessary or inappropriate for the goal," said Mayer. "Whether you're a large corporation or a nonprofit, the advertising works to reach specific audiences in targeted, cost effective ways. And the results of the marketing are easy to see. If people are wearing your brand on a t-shirt, sipping from a branded coffee mug, or toting your ideas around in a branded backpack, you can rest assured the message is definitely getting out there and being seen by others."

EmpirePromos already has the experience it takes to handle large programs for corporate, healthcare, and government clients, having worked for notable clients like Citibank, American Express, Freedom Health, Prudential Financial, American Samoa Government, Freeman, FEMA, FDIC, U.S. Army, Towers Watson, HCA Healthcare, CenterCare, Nursefinders, Montefiore Medical Center, GMHC, and Ryan Health.

About EmpirePromos.com

Based in New York, EmpirePromos provides first-class promotional programs and products to small, mid-sized, and large companies and organizations. A proud member of both The Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) and The Specialty Advertising Association of Greater New York (SAAGNY), EmpirePromos and its dedicated team of promotional product experts ensure clients receive top value and unparalleled customer service throughout the entire ordering process – from customization options and virtual proofs to samples and guaranteed on-time delivery.

Empire Promotional Products is a nationally certified WBENC and WBE certified promotional products company. In addition, EmpirePromos is a New York State certified MWBE promotional products company. Learn more at: www.EmpirePromos.com.

