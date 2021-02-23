One Shipping Carrier Steps Up to Ship Vape and E-Cigarette Products in the United States

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The usual national shipping carriers have started to discontinue vape and e-cigarette product shipping.

All of them will turn off support by April 5th 2021. What does this mean for vape and e-cigarette companies?

Innovative shipping carrier offers vape product delivery

Vape and e-cigarette companies will need to rapidly onboard a new shipping carrier in order to maintain and expand their direct-to-consumer ecommerce business models.

The usual big dogs of shipping have all backed off from shipping vape and e-cigarette products. These companies cite regulation complexities as their chief reason for cutting off delivery.

Online vape and e-cigarette retailers have found themselves frantically searching for a solution. The shipping carrier simply known as 'X' is now the only shipping carrier who will provide vape and e-cigarette companies with the shipping services they need in 2021 and beyond.

