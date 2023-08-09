One Six Six to Host Grand Opening Celebration

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that One Six Six in Chicago's Fulton Market neighborhood will be hosting a grand opening party on August 10th from 5 to 7 p.m.

"We are excited to celebrate the completion and opening of One Six Six with our residents, project team, and neighbors," said Christine Kolb, Sr. Director of Development for Greystar. "One Six Six complements Fulton Market's live/work/play atmosphere by providing housing in the center of an employment and enjoyment destination – within one of the strongest office markets in the country, and walkable to acclaimed restaurants and neighborhood amenities."

The grand opening celebration will highlight local flavor, with bites and beverages from Goddess and the Grocer, Levain Bakery, Pour Souls Cocktail Club and Dipsy Desserts. Tucker Pups will have pup cups for the dogs. The Holy Cows, a local band, will provide entertainment and live music, and there will be live engraving onsite to create personalized takeaways including metal dog bowls and cocktail vessels.

One Six Six is a 21-story building with 223 apartment homes with studio, one- and two- bedroom floor plans and three-bedroom penthouses. Residences feature quartz countertops, modern tile backsplashes, polished chrome hardware, chef-inspired kitchens, full-sized stainless steel appliances, two-tone cabinetry, warm oak-style flooring, programmable thermostats, community wi-fi and secure parking.

The community features a 3rd floor amenity level with an indoor private dining room with a culinary kitchen, co-working space, an entertainment lounge with billiards, shuffleboard and poker, and a fitness center. The 5,650 sq. ft. outdoor oasis includes a pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, lawn and lounge areas and a dog agility course. The 14th floor Skygarden has a signature outdoor lounge with an entertainment beverage station and incredible views of the city. Other amenities include bike storage, temperature-controlled storage for food delivery and a pet grooming room.

One Six Six has earned two Green Globes, part of a certification system developed by the Green Building Initiative that evaluates environmental sustainability, health and wellness and resilience of all types of commercial real estate. The certification allows building owners and managers to selected sustainability features that best fit their building occupants.

For more information on how to lease an apartment home at One Six Six, or to schedule a tour, please visit www.onesixsixchicago.com or call (630) 517-4973

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $275 billion of real estate in 238 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 803,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $74 billion of assets under management, including nearly $32 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

