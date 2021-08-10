ONE Sotheby's International Realty Acquires Market Leader Harding Realty

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Sotheby's International Realty, the leading luxury brokerage along Florida's East Coast, announces the addition of boutique real estate brokerage Harding Realty to its growing team. The acquisition solidifies the firm's stronghold in the Surfside/Bal Harbour market and surrounding areas, and includes the addition of the company's iconic office on Harding Avenue.

"Harding Realty has been a market leader for over four decades and we are thrilled to welcome their team to our family," said Daniel de la Vega, President of ONE Sotheby's International Realty. "We look forward to adding value for their agents through the power of the exceptional ONE Sotheby's brand, our superior marketing tools, and network of top-level professionals who are unmatched in the world of luxury real estate."

Founded in 1978 by sisters Marta Waserstein and Anita Bigelman, Harding Realty is a true staple and market leader across neighborhoods including Bal Harbour, Bay Harbor, Golden Beach, Surfside, Brickell, and Miami Beach. The brokerage quickly became a powerhouse recognized for their area expertise with a family-style approach, personalized service, and a strong focus on international buyers and new developments. The firm exclusively represented several of the most recognized developers in the area and sold out buildings including The Majestic, The Palace, The Wave, Bellini, St Tropez and Brickell Ten. With yearly sales in excess of $100 Million, the brokerage's long-standing success includes record-breaking deals in Golden Beach and Bal Harbour.

"We were approached by multiple big-name brokerages, but it wasn't until we met with ONE Sotheby's that we decided this transition was the perfect fit," said Marta Waserstein, co-founder of Harding Realty. "It was important for us to align with a company that has the same core values and family touch as our office."

"The ONE Sotheby's brand recognition and reach across international and domestic markets is unlike any other," added Harding Realty co-founder Anita Bigelman. "Mayi and Daniel have managed to build a brand with a local footprint as strong as its global presence, and a culture that makes you feel like family—that is extremely rare."

As part of ONE Sotheby's International Realty's aggressive growth strategy aimed at attracting leading industry talent, the brokerage will onboard Harding Realty's 34 agents to their network of more than 1,000 consummate real estate professionals. The addition of Harding Realty is the firm's sixth recent acquisition and brings the brokerage's total number of offices to 21 locations spanning from Miami to Cocoa Village. www.onesothebysrealty.com

SOURCE ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

