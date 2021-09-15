ONE Sotheby's International Realty Acquires Top Brevard Brokerage National Realty

MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Sotheby's International Realty, the leading luxury brokerage along Florida's East Coast, announces the acquisition of top real estate brokerage National Realty of Brevard. As part of ONE Sotheby's International Realty's strategic expansion aimed at attracting leading industry talent, the brokerage will onboard National Realty's CEO Gale S. Bray and her 76 associates to their unrivaled global network.

"National Realty has a 50+ year heritage with a pristine reputation for excellence, and we are proud to welcome them to the ONE SIR family," said Daniel de la Vega, President of ONE Sotheby's International Realty. "I'm confident this talented team of agents will continue to lead the market and build on the strength and momentum within Brevard County."

Founded in 1965 by the late Wesley A. Bray with one office in Melbourne, National Realty built a trusted reputation for delivering an exceptional real estate experience, and quickly expanded across Brevard County. Gale S. Bray took over the business in 1988 with a promise to build on her father's legacy.

"My father always believed in running the business with integrity," said Bray. "We share a similar brand culture with ONE Sotheby's International Realty and there is a synergy in the way we operate with our agents, we are a family."

Covering Brevard County from Titusville to Grant, National Realty achieved over $130 million in sales volume last year with a record 25%+ increase for 2021 to date. The company's long standing success spans across residential and commercial sales in addition to property management.

"Over the years I have been approached by different brokerages looking to acquire our company but it was never the right fit until now," said Bray. "ONE Sotheby's International Realty has an unmatched global brand, but at its core is a family business where every agent matters. I am thrilled for our team to leverage the company's world-class network, tools and technology to take their business to the next level."

This is the firm's seventh recent acquisition and brings the brokerage's total number of offices to 22 locations spanning from Miami to Cocoa Village.

About ONE Sotheby's International Realty

ONE Sotheby's International Realty is the premier source for luxury real estate and development opportunities along Florida's East Coast, with 22 offices spanning from Miami and Key Biscayne to Vero Beach and Cocoa Village. Since its inception in 2008, ONE Sotheby's International Realty has recruited nearly 1,000 of the world's most passionate and well-connected agents. For more than 250 years, the Sotheby's name has exemplified the promise of a life well lived, and ONE Sotheby's International Realty's direct affiliation with Sotheby's and Sotheby's International Realty has offered the company unparalleled, global reach – an attribute sellers reap the full benefit of as their homes receive prime exposure to a network of more than 24,000 associates in more than 75 countries and territories with more than 1,000 offices. The firm's development sales division represents some of the most successful and prestigious condo developments along the coast with a total inventory of over $3.5 billion. Offering committed professionals, backed by a global brand with a heritage of unsurpassed quality, value and trust, ONE Sotheby's International Realty is dedicated to giving extraordinary lives a home to thrive. For more information about the Florida East Coast market or about working with ONE Sotheby's International Realty, please visit www.onesothebysrealty.com.

