ONE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY APPOINTS DANIEL DE LA VEGA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Sotheby's International Realty , the preeminent luxury real estate brokerage along Florida's East Coast, announces the appointment of Daniel de la Vega as Chief Executive Officer. Over the last 17 years, Daniel has risen through the organization since its inception in 2008, and has played an integral role in the firm's growth into a brokerage that generates annual sales of nearly $10 billion and manages a multi-billion dollar portfolio of the region's most prestigious new development projects.

Founder Mayi de la Vega will serve as Executive Chair and maintain an active presence within the company. She will remain involved in shaping the firm's strategic initiatives, culture, and global positioning, while continuing to have a hands-on role in marquee new development projects. Mayi will work closely with the company's agents to help strengthen their businesses and access new avenues for growth.

"My vision for ONE Sotheby's International Realty has always been to create a company defined by integrity, excellence, and a culture where our agents can truly thrive," said Mayi de la Vega, Founder and Executive Chair. "Daniel has been integral to that foundation from day one. His leadership, discipline, and deep understanding of our business have shaped our growth and strengthened our culture, and there is truly no one better equipped to guide us into our next era. We remain committed to ensuring our firm continues to lead with purpose, innovation, and an unwavering dedication to our clients and our leading luxury agents whose professionalism and passion have defined this company's success."

In addition to his new role as CEO, Daniel will continue serving as company President. He will oversee strategy across all brokerage, new development, and commercial divisions, while executing targeted expansion regionally and into markets outside of Florida. Daniel's priorities include a focus on talent development, continued service excellence and driving economies of scale through technology integration, and expansion of the client service portfolio with insurance, title, mortgage, and property management offerings that deliver enhanced value to agents and clients at every touchpoint. He will also expand the synergy between new development projects and the brokerage business to create a more powerful, interconnected platform that elevates results.

"It's an honor to continue working with Mayi and the strongest executive leadership team in our industry to build upon the vision and legacy she has created," said Daniel de la Vega, President and CEO. "Our focus remains absolute: to define the highest standard of luxury real estate service, to provide seamless experiences for our clients, and to empower our agents with the best tools and resources in the industry. We look forward to further investing in our team, expanding our global reach, and capturing the tremendous growth opportunities that lie ahead for Florida's East Coast and beyond."

Under the leadership of Mayi and Daniel, ONE Sotheby's International Realty has become a dominant force in Florida's luxury real estate market. They have established the company as one of the nation's highest-producing Sotheby's International Realty affiliates with #1 market share in Florida, positioning it among the fastest-growing brokerages in the country, as ranked by RealTrends.

ONE Sotheby's International Realty is the premier luxury real estate brokerage along Florida's East Coast, with 31 offices spanning from Miami and Key Biscayne to Vero Beach and Cocoa Village. Together with 1,300 of the most passionate, committed, and well-connected real estate professionals, ONE Sotheby's International Realty delivers unparalleled expertise and the prestigious recognition of the Sotheby's brand to our local markets. The brokerage's direct affiliation with Sotheby's and Sotheby's International Realty has offered the company unparalleled, global reach – an attribute sellers reap the full benefit of as their homes receive prime exposure to a network of more than 26,000 associates in more than 81 countries and territories with more than 1,000 offices. The firm's development sales division represents some of the most successful and prestigious condo developments along the coast.

