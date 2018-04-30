ONE Sotheby's International Realty plans for continued growth with Contactually

ONE SIR recently celebrated its tenth year in business and is the top brokerage for average sales volume in the region. In order to keep pace with the busy market, the firm continues to seek the latest technology. Similar to other customers, ONE SIR selected the Contactually platform to enhance the agent-customer relationship, not replace it.

"Contactually immediately impressed us with the way they understood the communication needs of our industry and our specific associates," stated Karina Lopez, Vice President of Marketing & Operations for ONE SIR. "Our agents are some of the best in the industry and represent South Florida's most elite customers, developing and maintaining those relationships is critical to their success."

Contactually CEO Zvi Band spoke at ONE Summit, the ONE SIR conference held last month, sharing his thoughts on the current state of relationship management in real estate. "We designed Contactually with two clear objectives, for it to be easy to use, and to deliver powerful results," said Band. "ONE SIR is the ideal client for our technology because they demand the best and they see so much value coming from their strong relationships."

Contactually meets the needs of both brokers and agents, achieving higher-than-average adoption rates and contributing to recruitment, retention, and revenue growth throughout the brokerage. Internal data shows that 75% of agents on brokerage accounts have logged in during the last 30 days, building stronger relationships and increased opportunities.

The company's new brokerage performance dashboard helps leadership teams maximize agent adoption, review key performance metrics, and communicate effectively with their agents. Contactually has also recently integrated their popular Best Time To Send feature into their easy-to-use Gmail extension. To learn more, please visit Contactually.com.

About ONE Sotheby's International Realty

ONE Sotheby's International Realty specializes in the sale of South Florida homes with a focus on understanding the discerning needs and differences of buyers and sellers while reinforcing the ethics and professionalism. Spearheaded by Miami real estate agent Mayi de la Vega, ONE Sotheby's International Realty was founded in December 2008. Building on a reputation for emphasizing experience, reputation and passion to its customers, qualities that define the Sotheby's International Realty© brand, the company has grown to 14 offices and over 800 associates.

About Contactually

Contactually provides a SaaS-based intelligent customer relationship management (CRM) platform for real estate agents and brokerages. In simply minutes a day, Contactually's easy-to- use platform enables personal engagement at scale, resulting in more leads, referrals, and increased business. Proudly located in Washington, DC, Contactually employs approximately 70 people and has raised $12 million in capital to date from Grotech Ventures, Rally Ventures, Bull City Venture Partners, Middleland Capital, and others. Contactually has been named to Inc's 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and the HousingWire Tech 100. For more information please visit us at https://www.contactually.com/.

