ONE Sotheby's International Realty Top Agents Recognized by Prestigious 2021 REAL Trends Rankings

MIAMI, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce the recognition of its industry leading agents by the 2021 REAL Trends "America's Best" and "The Thousand" rankings. Appearances within both prestigious lists reflects the brokerage's continued record-breaking performance as the premier luxury brokerage along Florida's East Coast.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate the achievements of our exceptional agents who lead the industry as a result of their hard work, extensive market expertise, and access to superior resources including our proprietary marketing tools, technology, and an unmatched global network," said Daniel de la Vega, president of ONE Sotheby's International Realty. "Our team has experienced extraordinary growth and momentum in the past year, and we look forward to continuing to foster a thriving company culture that empowers our agents to achieve remarkable success."

33 individual agents and teams were recognized by the 2021 REAL Trends "America's Best." The annual report honors America's finest real estate agents from all across the country, and those ranked are among the top 1.5% of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the United States.

Recognized individual agents include Michael Martinez, Dennis Carvajal, Dave Settgast, Sandra Tagliamonte, Jorge Uribe, Elena Bluntzer, Susan Rindley, Ralph Arias, Jill Penman, Jessica Adams, Kelly Fischer, Reid Heidenry, Ines Flax, Jeffrey Fields, and Janyne Kenworthy. Teams include Abaunza Group, The Waterfront Team, Nestler Poletto Team, The Coto Group, Baum Team, The Kleer and Diaz Team, Duek Lara Team, The Chad Bishop Group, Brigitte Lina Group, Anna Sherrill, Denise Long and Lynda Smith Team, The Thorpe Team, Aluma Fisher Team, and The Lewis Team.

Sotheby's International Realty was also ranked as the No. 1 real estate brand represented by Individual Sales Volume in REAL Trends "The Thousand" Ranking, with ONE Sotheby's International Realty agent Michael Martinez being recognized on the coveted national list. Year after year, the Sotheby's International Realty brand continues to have more sales associates represented in the rankings than any other real estate company, accounting for 20% of the category in 2021.

About ONE Sotheby's International Realty

ONE Sotheby's International Realty is the premier source for luxury real estate and development opportunities along Florida's East Coast, with 20 offices spanning from Miami and Key Biscayne to Vero Beach and Cocoa Village. Since its inception in 2008, ONE Sotheby's International Realty has recruited nearly 1,000 of the world's most passionate and well-connected agents. For more than 250 years, the Sotheby's name has exemplified the promise of a life well lived, and ONE Sotheby's International Realty's direct affiliation with Sotheby's and Sotheby's International Realty has offered the company unparalleled, global reach – an attribute sellers reap the full benefit of as their homes receive prime exposure to a network of more than 24,000 associates in more than 75 countries and territories with more than 1,000 offices. The firm's development sales division represents some of the most successful and prestigious condo developments along the coast with a total inventory of over $3.5 billion. Offering committed professionals, backed by a global brand with a heritage of unsurpassed quality, value and trust, ONE Sotheby's International Realty is dedicated to giving extraordinary lives a home to thrive. For more information about the Florida East Coast market or about working with ONE Sotheby's International Realty, please visit www.onesothebysrealty.com.

