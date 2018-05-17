One Sphera Launches Value Chain Platform --- Massively Change the Way You Advertise

The One Sphera team of Bill Melton (Verifone founder and fintech visionary and pioneer), Dr. Bud James (social media pioneer and first CTO of MySpace), and Richard Flyer (collaborative community visionary and One Sphera CEO) have joined forces to massively change and redirect the flow of money through one of our global economy's biggest industries: advertising — by sharing wealth with those bringing value to the company: customers.

Word of Mouth is the most powerful form of advertising. Why? When you help a friend with a recommendation for a product or service, that information has far more credibility and weight than paid advertising in any medium. Here's how we do it.

Monetized word-of-mouth is what One Sphera calls their Value Chain Advertising System, a multi-layered, transaction-based solution that combines …

shared advertising dollars via trusted referrals (gossip for good),

a dynamic, multi-layered reward system,

a loyalty program that actually works, and

...building engaged communities around shared interests, needs and offers, and collaborative projects.

With the Value Chain Advertising System, advertisers can track and reward their customers for things they already do, such as posting an image on Instagram, re-sharing a Facebook post, posting a review or inviting friends to Like a page. Advertisers get what they want: to sell more product to more customers, expand their visibility, gain more awareness, and even encourage positive social behavior. Consumers get what they want: respect, acknowledgment, and financial reward for contributing real value to the company's bottom line.

Chief Strategic Advisor, William Melton, global tech trailblazer, founder or early investor in four, billion-dollar companies, describes the One Sphera paradigm like this:

"One Sphera inverts the global economic model,

building a basis for a true collaborative economy.

Customers are transformed from being just a managed commodity

based in the old extractive paradigm

to becoming an extension of the salesforce in the new one."

