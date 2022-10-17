One Step Broom Set to Sweep Up Market Share in $250 Billion+ Corporate Gifting Industry(1)

COLONIA, N.J., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The patented One Step Broom is a very unique, universal tool to clean up household floor messes both wet and dry with its patented hook and lift system. It is much more than your typical broom with its high-capacity dustpan, cleaning teeth, store flat storage and ergonomic design.

One Step Broom LLC One Step Broom LLC

Rob Griffith, President of the O'Donnell Insurance Agency, sees the One Step Broom as "much more than just a broom but a powerful tool to say thank you to both new and old clients as well as employee gifts." Griffith says, "finally this is actually a giveaway product that my clients, and whoever I decide to give it to, will use and utilize vs. gimmicky gifts currently flooding the market."

The O'Donnell agency is one of the oldest insurance companies in the nation. Family owned and operated since the 1880's; they offer a wide range of insurance policies covering auto, home, commercial, boat, RV, renters' insurance and much more. The O'Donnell approach is hands on as brothers Rob, Joe and John Griffith are active in dealing with their clients' needs directly. When you work with the O'Donnell agency you will feel like a part of the family.

The One Step Broom company has received interest for both commercial and corporate gifts from different business sectors including insurance, real estate, and financial. Let One Step Broom be the one stop shop for your gift giving needs this holiday season!

Visit www.onestepbroom.com and see how your company and clients can benefit from this innovative product.

Contact: Ray Saluccio, (908) 642-3029, [email protected]

1 Coresight Research, "Unboxed: The $258 Billion US Corporate Gifting Opportunity-Coresight Research x GiftNow," Coresight Research, June 12, 2022, https://coresight.com/research/unboxed-the-258-billion-us-corporate-gifting-opportunity/.

SOURCE One Step Broom LLC