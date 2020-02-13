One step closer: NASA and Collins Aerospace advance technology for safe operation of unmanned aircraft in the National Airspace System

Collins Aerospace invested in a series of prototype radios to house the waveform for NASA's flight tests. A C-Band prototype CNPC data link radio, called the CNPC-5000, was the baseline for the most recent testing and will continue to be a key component in future research and test flights for other programs. *

"CNPC is critical to maintaining positive control of UAS in complex operations within national airspace, such as flights beyond visual line of sight or above 500 feet. We've already applied our CNPC waveform to the FAA's Pathfinder program with BNSF Railway," said Heather Robertson, vice president and general manager, Integrated Solutions for Collins Aerospace. "Our CNPC-5000 data links provide the reliable, safe and secure connection needed to maintain control of unmanned aircraft at all times while operating in the complex environment of controlled airspace."

The prototype CNPC-5000 radio will be supporting NASA's System Integration Operationalization (SIO) program through flights with General Atomics' SkyGuardian. Multiple CNPC-5000 demonstrations are also planned throughout 2020.

Along with the CNPC-5000, Collins Aerospace continues to invest in other critical technologies that will facilitate the integration of UAS into the NAS. This year, the company announced its involvement in the first successful end-to-end flight of General Atomics' SkyGuardian in civil airspace with its Pro Line Fusion® integrated avionics system as part of a Certifiable Ground Control Station. The company's web-based WebUAS℠ operations management tool has also been used in various test flights and programs to coordinate the multi-node CNPC network, provide real-time situational awareness to flight safety critical information such as link quality, and act as a gateway to weather, air traffic and critical information and services.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC.

* IMPORTANT NOTICE: The CNPC-5000 device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained.

SOURCE Collins Aerospace