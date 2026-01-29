One Step GPS Recognized in Berg Insight's 2025 Ranking of Top North American Fleet Management Providers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- November 18, 2025; Berg Insight has named One Step GPS among the top 15 fleet management providers in North America in its recently released Fleet Management in North America, 15th Edition. Published in November 2025, the report presents one of the most comprehensive analyses of the region's commercial vehicle telematics market, highlighting the companies with the largest estimated installed bases.

The report lists One Step GPS among a select group of solution providers that have emerged as frontrunners in the North American market. Berg notes that these are the providers who contribute meaningfully to market expansion as fleets adopt telematics to improve efficiency, enhance safety, and support regulatory compliance.

One Step GPS is profiled in the report as a U.S.-based provider of software-focused fleet tracking solutions designed to support businesses of all sizes.

The report states that the company was founded in 2016 and offers a web-based platform providing real-time tracking, route history, geofencing, driver behavior monitoring, maintenance reminders, fuel cost tracking, compliance tools, and a range of historical and on-demand reports.

Berg reports that the product portfolio includes plug-in and hardwired vehicle trackers, battery and solar-powered asset trackers, and AI-enabled dashcams.

The report also states that One Step GPS services are provided on a month-to-month basis with transparent pricing.

According to Berg Insight, One Step GPS surpassed 20,000 active business fleet customers in 2024 and has expanded its presence across industries, including transportation, construction, infrastructure, government, home services, and passenger transit. The platform tracks more than 5.5 billion miles annually, with notable customers cited, including Roto-Rooter, Averitt, BayCare, Chick-fil-A, Jacobs, Glantz, and Keeley Construction.

"It's an honor to be included in this report, and that fact proves there is a major demand in the marketplace for powerful but easy-to-use fleet tracking solutions with transparent terms for customers," said Adam Ben Jacob, COO of One Step GPS.

Berg Insight (www.berginsight.com) is an independent industry analyst firm specializing in IoT, telematics, and mobility research. The company provides comprehensive market reports, forecasts, and strategic insights to organizations worldwide.

One Step GPS (www.onestepgps.com) offers enterprise-grade fleet tracking, telematics, and safety.

