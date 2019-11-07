One Steuart Lane Releases First Look Inside San Francisco's Preeminent New Waterfront Tower

Rising 20 stories above the San Francisco Bay, with breathtaking vistas of the landmark Bay Bridge and its transfixing Bay Lights art installation, along with nearby Treasure Island and Ferry Building extending to the east, owners at One Steuart Lane are at one with the water and the outdoors, set at the epicenter of San Francisco's art and culture scene.

Each of the 120 residences evokes a sense of incomparable sophistication, boasting floor-to-ceiling glass and over nine foot ceiling heights, optimizing the colors that radiate off the water's edge. Residences range from one- to three-bedrooms, spanning in size from approximately 900 to 3,000 square feet, as well as remarkably rare penthouses measuring up to 6,000 square feet. Blurring the delineation between indoor and outdoor living, select residences come complete with terraces including intricately landscaped living wall dividers. Setting a new standard in iconic California living, this exclusive collection of 12 terrace residences offer captivating sliding glass panels expanding the living room, creating enchanting airy living spaces that lead to awe-inspiring balconies and expansive 40-foot wraparound terraces, a never-before-seen residential offering for the city of San Francisco.

Meticulously designed by the visionary minds of SOM, each residence features natural, high-quality materials and captivating color palettes inspired by San Francisco's astounding skyline. Each Dada custom kitchen by Molteni Group centers on a glorious white marble island complete with marble kitchen counters and backsplash. A premier collection of Gaggenau and Miele appliances compliments platinum matte Dornbracht fixtures and immaculate white oak flooring. The finery of the fits and finishes extends to the personal bathroom suites and powder rooms, completed by ultramodern, free-standing marble tubs, sleek Dornbracht platinum matte fixtures and Molteni Group Dada custom cabinetry.

The new photorealistic images also highlight the thoughtfully curated collection of amenities and services replete with an all-encompassing residents' lounge with full kitchen, dining and outdoor gathering spaces, a masterfully designed Embarcadero Arrival, valet service and a meticulously-appointed, staffed lobby offering 24-hour concierge services. In addition, the amenity program is complemented by a private fitness center, spa with water therapy showers and sauna, outdoor Jacuzzi surrounded by a sun terrace and an approximately 4,500-square-foot retail space.

"Our aspiration at One Steuart Lane was to create a work of architecture worthy of its' unparalleled location along San Francisco's historic Embarcadero waterfront, once an industrial port and now the City's 21st century civic edge," said Craig W. Hartman, Senior Consulting Design Partner at SOM in San Francisco. "In response, we have designed a light-filled and intimately-scaled building with large windows and terraces that encourage a natural indoor and outdoor living, consistent with some of the world's most-admired private residential homes. This sensibility extends beyond the residences throughout the public spaces at One Steuart Lane, and our collaboration with Rottet Studio on the interiors has resulted in a final vision that captures the elegant, understated and authentic beauty of the Bay."

The beauty of the façade's Italian stone gives One Steuart Lane an outer appearance reminiscent of ancient Roman architecture while maximizing its iconic views from within the residences. In an effort to minimize its carbon footprint through conscious construction and architecture, the building's minimally reflective, ultra-clear glass façade takes advantage of the abundant sunlight and cool ambient climate in San Francisco to passively heat the residences and reduce energy consumption. Targeting a prestigious LEED® Gold certification, One Steuart Lane is poised to become one of San Francisco's few luxury residential buildings holding this preeminent certification.

Discreetly positioned where Howard and Steuart Street meet, One Steuart Lane has easily solidified its place as San Francisco's most coveted new residential address. Beyond the prime waterfront location, One Steuart Lane's location is within the heart of San Francisco, with unparalleled access to restaurants, retail and entertainment options as well as a wide network of transit options, such the new Salesforce Transit Center, the Ferry Building, BART and the I-80 East Freeway.

One Steuart Lane is under construction with an anticipated completion in early 2021. The sales gallery will open in early 2020 and sales are being led by leading West Coast condominium sales and marketing company Polaris Pacific.

Paramount Group, Inc.

Paramount Group, Inc. is a best-in-class owner, operator and manager of Class A office properties in supply-constrained, high barrier-to-entry markets such as New York, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Since 1978, Paramount Group has been the landlord of choice for the world's largest names in the financial, legal, professional service and media industries – a true testament to the quality and location of its properties combined with its sterling reputation for hands-on tenant service.

SRE Group Ltd.

Founded in 1993, SRE Group Ltd. was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd. in 1999 and became a member enterprise of CMIG Jiaye under the China Minsheng Investment Group in 2015. After more than 20 years of development and growth, SRE Group Ltd. has successfully made footprints with a number of high-end residential and mixed-use projects in more than 20 major cities including London, San Francisco, Sydney, Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai. In accordance with the concept of "Finance + Industry + Real Estate" integration, and to accelerate the enterprise transformation progress, SRE Group Ltd. implements a dual driven strategy of real estate investment and development to gradually build three core businesses: financial city complex development, characteristic town development, as well as asset mergers and acquisitions.

SOM

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM) is one of the leading architecture, interior design, engineering, and urban planning firms in the world. Since its founding more than 80 years ago, SOM has earned a reputation for design excellence with a portfolio that includes some of the most important architectural accomplishments of the 20th and 21st centuries and has been a leader in the research and development of specialized technologies, new processes and innovative ideas, many of which have had a palpable and lasting impact on the design profession and the physical environment.

Rottet Studio

Rottet Studio is an international architecture and design firm with an extensive portfolio of residential, corporate, and hospitality projects for the world's leading companies and brands.

Polaris Pacific

Polaris Pacific is the leading real estate sales and marketing group for today's high-density residential communities. Drawing on a 30-year legacy of success in the Western United States, Polaris Pacific specializes in new development, leveraging the latest tools, and technology to create a clear path forward. Long-term client relationships with industry leaders provide the company's platform for innovation, establishing Polaris Pacific as the irrefutable expert in major urban markets. For more information, please visit www.polarispacific.com.

