One Steuart Lane, San Francisco's Ultra-Luxury Waterfront Condominium Tower, Celebrates Official Topping Off

Featuring influential architecture and residential interiors by renowned architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), with timeless public space interiors curated by Rottet Studio showcasing iconic European brands Molteni Group and LIAIGRE , One Steuart Lane exhibits a global level of sophistication. Meticulously designed to maximize bay views, the building draws inspiration from its natural surroundings using timeless, high-quality materials, captivating color palettes and intentional sustainable design. One Steuart Lane's panoramic views, expansive terraces, and evocative light, color and textures create an unparalleled connection to the water's edge, producing a new, superior level of California living.

"It has been an incredible journey realizing the architectural masterpiece that is One Steuart Lane," said Chris Brandt, Senior Vice President of Asset Management, Paramount Group, Inc. "The project mirrors the city of San Francisco by being firmly rooted in a sense of place with effortless simplicity and authenticity. Future residents will envelop a stronger connection to the city and its bountiful surroundings in a way that will never be replicated."

Unique to any residential building in San Francisco, One Steuart Lane's exterior façade is made up of luminous solid Italian travertine stone and ultra-clear glass. Cantilevered cubes outline the building, intentionally stacked to preserve resident views and create a balance of lines, delivering unique layouts and terraces to residents. With its use of low carbon materials and minimally reflective glass allowing for abundant sunlight and reduced energy consumption, the building is planning to become one of San Francisco's only ultra-luxury residential buildings to hold a prestigious LEED® Gold certification.

"One Steuart Lane is one of the West Coast's most incredible places to live," said Craig W. Hartman, Senior Consulting Design Partner at SOM in San Francisco. "The architectural massing of the building, along with its unparalleled site delivers landmark qualities. We are immensely proud to reach this milestone and draw closer to unveiling one of San Francisco's most iconic residential towers."

One Steuart Lane's exclusive residences range from approximately 839 to 3,000 square feet in size with penthouse residences up to approximately 6,200 square feet. Priced from approximately $1.6 million to over $10 million, the residences boast floor-to-ceiling glass windows and over nine-foot ceiling heights offering luxurious, yet understated, flexible indoor and outdoor spaces with breathtaking vistas of the landmark Bay Bridge, Alcatraz, Ferry Building and city's vibrant art and culture scene. Unique to One Steuart Lane, a never-before-seen collection of 12 premier terrace residences are being sold offering sprawling 40-foot private wraparound terraces and towering sliding glass panels creating seamless indoor/outdoor living spaces. Residences will feature Dada kitchens by Molteni Group with striking white marble island and kitchen counters complimented by platinum matte Dornbracht fixtures and a premier collection of Gaggenau and Miele appliances. Ultramodern, free-standing tubs and sleek Dornbracht platinum matte fixtures extend into the bathrooms complete with Dada custom cabinetry by The Molteni Group.

Future residents will enjoy an expansive collection of amenities including a staffed lobby with 24-hour concierge and valet services and contemporary public spaces adorned with LIAIGRE pieces, meticulously curated by Rottet Studio. A flexible indoor/outdoor second floor residents' lounge will be adjacent to a gourmet kitchen and dining room complete with a lush Terrace Garden and outdoor barbeques overlooking Cupid's Span and the bay. Owners will also enjoy a state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor Wellness Center which includes a gym, outdoor hot spa, Effegibi sauna and steam room, and state-of-the-art vertical shower system with massage jets and optional aromatherapy. At the ground level, a beautifully designed lobby experience will be offered alongside an approximately 4,500-square-foot retail space.

One Steuart Lane's 5,000-square-foot Sales Gallery is now open and accepting private showings by appointment only. Interested buyers can browse captivating interactive visuals and an immersive true-to-life model residence featuring interior furnishings by LIAIGRE, and custom Dada kitchen and bathroom cabinetry from The Molteni Group.

To learn more about One Steuart Lane or to schedule an appointment to visit the One Steuart Lane Sales Gallery located at One Market Plaza, 75 Spear Street, San Francisco, CA 94105, please visit www.onesteuartlane.com or call 415-904-2540.

Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants. For One Steuart Lane, Paramount Group is supported by Project Management Advisors Inc. (PMA), a national real estate advisory firm providing consulting services.

SRE Group Ltd.

Founded in 1993, SRE Group Ltd. was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd. (Stock code: 01207.HK) in 1999 and became a member enterprise of CMIG Jiaye under the China Minsheng Investment Group in 2015. After more than 20 years of development and growth, SRE Group Ltd. has successfully made footprints with a number of high-end residential and mixed-use projects in more than 20 major cities including London, San Francisco, Sydney, Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai. In accordance with the concept of "Finance + Industry + Real Estate" integration, and to accelerate the enterprise transformation progress, SRE Group Ltd. implements a dual driven strategy of real estate investment and development to gradually build three core businesses: financial city complex development, characteristic town development, as well as asset mergers and acquisitions.

SOM

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM) is one of the leading architecture, interior design, engineering, and urban planning firms in the world. Since its founding more than 80 years ago, SOM has earned a reputation for design excellence with a portfolio that includes some of the most important architectural accomplishments of the 20th and 21st centuries and has been a leader in the research and development of specialized technologies, new processes and innovative ideas, many of which have had a palpable and lasting impact on the design profession and the physical environment.

Polaris Pacific

Polaris Pacific is the West Coast's leading real estate sales and marketing group for today's high-density residential communities. Drawing on a 30-year legacy of success in the Western United States, Polaris Pacific specializes in new development, leveraging the latest tools, and technology to create a clear path forward. Long-term client relationships with industry leaders provide the company's platform for innovation, establishing Polaris Pacific as the irrefutable expert in major urban markets. For more information, please visit www.polarispacific.com.

