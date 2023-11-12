One-Stop Dental 3D Printing Solutions Provider to Showcase at the GNYDM

News provided by

Chamlion

12 Nov, 2023, 21:53 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamlion, a digital dental expert, is set to showcase the design-print-polish solutions and diverse dental applications at the upcoming Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM）in New York.

Continue Reading
one-stop dental solutions from design, 3d print, to polish applying for frameworks, c&b, malo bridges, etc.
one-stop dental solutions from design, 3d print, to polish applying for frameworks, c&b, malo bridges, etc.

As a pioneer of HaaS model (Hardware as a Service) in the field of dental 3D printing, Chamlion has connected all 3D printers across various countries to build distributed cloud factories with intelligent manufacturing capabilities to handle a wide range of FDA-approved dental applications efficiently. This significantly reduces costs for end users, enabling dental labs to enjoy advanced and efficient 3D printing services without having to purchase expensive equipment.

In addition to 3D printing services, dental labs can also opt for one-stop design, data processing, and post-processing services, especially the design team that is consisted of more than 100 experts can process tens of thousands data at a time. This digital revolution benefits dental labs with low costs, making it an exciting development for the dental industry.

This year, Chamlion will bring a diverse range of dental applications to the GNYDM including 3D printed C&B, frameworks, Malo Bridge, Zirconia products and a newly-released clear aligner solution.

About Chamlion

Chamlion currently operates in 27 countries and is establishing more than 300 cloud factories to provide one-stop services for thousands of dental labs. The current Chamlion cloud factory can process the data of more than 100,000 dental crowns and 10,000 partial frameworks per day.

SOURCE Chamlion

Also from this source

Chamlion Partners with GPAINNOVA to Accelerate the Digitization of Dental Industry

Chamlion Partners with GPAINNOVA to Accelerate the Digitization of Dental Industry

On October 15th, Chamlion and global surface metal finishing expert GPAINNOVA signed a strategic cooperation agreement. Chamlion will become...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.