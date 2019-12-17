One-Stop Market Research Shop for Academics and Tech Transfer Professionals

WELLESLEY, Mass., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic librarians, professors, tech transfer specialists and other academic professionals can now get all of the market intel they and their students need in one place, thanks to the newly expanded library from BCC Research.

Along with traditional reports that BCC has published for more than 50 years—on life sciences, sensors, plastics, engineering and more—professionals and students can now access reports from a suite of handpicked publishers, covering additional market areas such as retail, e-commerce and food service.

BCC Research

One-Stop Shop For Market Research

The BCC library enables academics and commercialization professionals to provide thousands of market research reports to their students and colleagues without having to work with multiple vendors. They can find competitor analyses, revenue data, market drivers, barriers to growth and more of virtually any industry—all in one place with unlimited downloads.

Professionals also get access to pre-negotiated discounts of up to 50% on over 20,000 additional reports from all publishers, plus access to BCC analysts and research concierge service to support questions from students and colleagues at any time.

To request a trial of the BCC market research library, Visit- https://www.bccresearch.com/universities

Editors/reporters requesting analyst interviews should contact Sarah Greenberg at press@bccresearch.com.

