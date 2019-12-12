One-Stop Market Research Shop Open for Business Leaders
BCC Research Adds Thousands of New Reports to Library
Dec 12, 2019, 05:00 ET
WELLESLEY, Mass., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business leaders, venture capitalists, startup founders and other corporate professionals can now access thousands of additional market research reports, thanks to the newly expanded library from BCC Research.
Along with traditional reports that BCC has published for more than 50 years—covering life sciences, sensors, plastics, engineering and more—customers can now access reports from a suite of handpicked publishers that cover even more market areas.
Automatic Bonuses
The expanded library includes three bonuses. Every report purchase provides access to: 1) Thousands of recently published reports from select publishers 2) Pre-negotiated discounts of up to 50% on over 20,000 additional reports from all publishers and 3) BCC analysts and research concierge service for all inquiries.
One-Stop-Shop For Market Research
BCC has become a true one-stop-shop for market research. Professionals in any industry can find the exact market intel they need from not only the additional reports but also live webinars with industry leaders who provide additional insight and answer customers' questions in real-time.
For more information visit - https://www.bccresearch.com/corporate
Editors/reporters requesting analyst interviews should contact Sarah Greenberg at press@bccresearch.com.
Related Images
corporate.jpg
Corporate
Related Links
BCC Research for Academic Institutions
Related Video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6ogWZ95n4Q
SOURCE BCC Research
Share this article