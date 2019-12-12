One-Stop Market Research Shop Open for Business Leaders

WELLESLEY, Mass., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business leaders, venture capitalists, startup founders and other corporate professionals can now access thousands of additional market research reports, thanks to the newly expanded library from BCC Research.

Along with traditional reports that BCC has published for more than 50 years—covering life sciences, sensors, plastics, engineering and more—customers can now access reports from a suite of handpicked publishers that cover even more market areas.

BCC Research

Automatic Bonuses

The expanded library includes three bonuses. Every report purchase provides access to: 1) Thousands of recently published reports from select publishers 2) Pre-negotiated discounts of up to 50% on over 20,000 additional reports from all publishers and 3) BCC analysts and research concierge service for all inquiries.

One-Stop-Shop For Market Research

BCC has become a true one-stop-shop for market research. Professionals in any industry can find the exact market intel they need from not only the additional reports but also live webinars with industry leaders who provide additional insight and answer customers' questions in real-time.

