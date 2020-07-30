One Stop Testing Shop: ATC Healthcare Services and Rymedi Offer Nation's First Integrated COVID-19 Testing Solution

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 28, 2020, ATC Healthcare Services, LLC ("ATC"), one of the nation's preeminent medical staffing firms, and Rymedi, Inc. ("Rymedi"), a leader in the field of digitally connected testing and tracking, entered into a partnership to provide a turnkey COVID-19 testing solution. The offering combines ATC's wide-reaching medical personnel resources with Rymedi's integrated diagnostic platform for COVID testing, tracking, and analytics to create a crucial solution to suppressing the COVID virus and safely reopening the nation's economy.

The integrated solution allows employers, schools, and public venues to manage the testing and tracking of employees, customers, and visitors ensuring a safe public environment for all. Such coordinated activities will be required to adequately manage the enterprise risk and liability arising from COVID. ATC assigns trained medical personnel to conduct testing and monitoring either onsite, in the home, or at an agreed location. Diagnostic tests are then run through an assigned network of labs and processed through Rymedi's platform to assure rapid processing and real-time results reporting. Rymedi's HIPAA- and GDPR-compliant platform ensures the privacy of patient data with its blockchain protocol while presenting dashboards for employers to monitor the health status of employees and customers. Rymedi's mobile application also provides remote symptom tracking, telemedicine integration and can supply data for contact tracing.

"Though we firmly believe that technology provides a crucial component to containing COVID-19 and ultimately immunizing the population, we have long recognized the need to partner with a nationwide, boots-on-the-ground medical staffing firm in order to test as many people as possible," said David Stefanich, Co-Founder and CEO of Rymedi. "In partnering with ATC, we have a first-rate personnel solution that provides a high volume of quality medical professionals on very short notice anywhere in the country. I truly do not know of any other company or partnership as equipped to offer the same suite of complete testing services with the speed and efficacy that we now have thanks to this partnership."

"I co-founded ATC more than 35 years ago with my brother Stephen, and I've never seen such a desperate need for widespread testing to the extent I do in today's environment," offered David Savitsky, the CEO of ATC. "And while we have limitless human capital resources that we can bring to bear to fight this virus, we didn't have the technology partner to help us scale our testing services while maintaining the highest levels of compliance and patient engagement. With Rymedi, we can not only streamline the processing and reporting of COVID-19 test results at a faster rate than our competitors, but our clients also benefit from their platform's robust privacy protection and regulatory compliance."

Although the companies realize an urgent need for these testing solutions across all industries, ATC and Rymedi are already in advanced discussions with leading companies in retail, transportation, and media sectors, as well as state and municipal governments. The partners see testing as just the beginning of what their combined services can do for the country.

"While testing is vitally important to containing COVID-19 and getting our country back to work, we can't lose sight of the forthcoming need to effectively manage widespread immunization campaigns and secure immunity reporting as COVID vaccines come online," noted Dr. Jason Cross, Rymedi Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "We're already working with COVID vaccine developers to deploy Rymedi to accelerate vaccine development. We see our partnership with ATC as equally essential in effectively and safely scaling U.S. immunization."

Rymedi is a healthcare technology company that improves process quality and data integrity across the life sciences value chain for improved digital clinical trials for faster drug and device time to market. Rymedi's digital platform is enhancing COVID response by connecting diagnostics for streamlined data reporting, improving manufacturing and research controls for vaccine development, and reviving clinical trials for various diseases delayed by pandemic disruptions with remote trial controls and monitoring.

ATC Healthcare is an industry-leading healthcare staffing franchise. Powered by more than 35 years of experience, ATC Healthcare and its franchise partners are experts at developing staffing solutions for a diverse selection of clients. In July of 2020, ATC was named to Forbes' annual list of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms for 2020. The prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. ATC Healthcare received a five-star ranking, signifying a placement in the first half of awarded companies.

