One-Stop Voter Registration Information at VotesPA.com

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvanians planning to vote in the May 21 municipal primary can find information about voter eligibility requirements, register to vote and check the status of their voter registration on the Department of State's voter website votesPA.com.

"VotesPA.com is a user-friendly, one-stop voter information and registration site," Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. "Pennsylvanians can find their voting district, polling place and county election office on the site as well as register online to vote or update their existing registration."

Any Pennsylvanian who believes they are already registered to vote can check their registration status at www.votespa.com/status.

Individuals wishing to register to vote in the May 21 primary must be:

A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the primary.

for at least one month before the primary. A resident of Pennsylvania and of the election district in which the individual plans to register and vote for at least 30 days before the primary.

and of the election district in which the individual plans to register and vote for at least 30 days before the primary. At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the primary.

Monday, April 22, is the deadline to register to vote before the May primary. For complete information about voting in Pennsylvania, visit votesPA.com or call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

