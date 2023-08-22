ONE Store Announces Web 3.0 Support in New MOU with Polygon Labs

News provided by

ONE store

22 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • ONE Store extends its support to Web 3.0 games and dApps for its global services
  • ONE Store enters into an MOU with Polygon Labs to provide marketing support for games building on the Polygon protocols
  • Polygon Labs collaborates to drive the Web 3.0 market and encourage game developers to join the ONE Store initiative

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Store (http://www.onestorecorp.com), Korea's second-largest app market outperforming most global competitors, announced its full support for Web 3.0 games and decentralized applications (dApps) for its global services. These services are scheduled for overseas launch in the near future.

With the aim to offer enhanced options to mobile users across the globe, ONE Store is establishing a global footprint by expanding into various international regions.

Continue Reading
ONE Store Announces Web 3.0 Support in New MOU with Polygon Labs.(Jeon Dong-jin, CEO of ONE Store, and Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs)
ONE Store Announces Web 3.0 Support in New MOU with Polygon Labs.(Jeon Dong-jin, CEO of ONE Store, and Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs)

ONE store is committed to endorse Web 3.0 games with significant growth potential in the global market and aims to broaden its user base to cater blockchain games and apps enthusiasts.

For this initiative, ONE Store has signed an 'MOU to Support the Web 3.0 Market' with Polygon Labs at its headquarters in Seongnam City, Gyeonggi-do, Korea on Aug 17th. The ceremony was attended by Jeon Dong-jin, CEO of ONE Store, and Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs.

This agreement will facilitate joint efforts between the two companies to expand the Web 3.0 game ecosystem. ONE Store will provide marketing backing for Web 3.0 games integrated with the Polygon protocols, while Polygon Labs will actively encourage game developers utilizing the Polygon protocols to showcase their creations to the ONE Store.

The Polygon network is a pioneering set of protocols in the global blockchain ecosystem, with numerous domestic and international game companies already part of the Polygon ecosystem or engaged in collaborative initiatives to craft Web 3.0 games on the Polygon protocols.

Jeon Dong-jin, CEO of ONE Store, said, "ONE Store has teamed up with Polygon Labs to provide a wider range of choices to mobile users around the world", and "ONE Store is gearing up to satisfy the global appetite for Web 3.0 games and apps from all over the world through its upcoming global ONE Store platform.

SOURCE ONE store

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.