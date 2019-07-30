One Technologies Appoints Gayle Anderson as CFO

DALLAS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Technologies, LLC announces the appointment of Gayle Anderson as Chief Financial Officer. In her role as CFO, Ms. Anderson will be responsible for crafting financial strategies and plans to support the firm's operations and objectives for scalable growth, as well as enhancing and leading internal controls and accounting.

"Gayle is a dynamic, entrepreneurial leader with a strong track record of building and managing high-performance finance and accounting teams for companies driving digital innovation and transformation," said Sanjay Baskaran, CEO of One Technologies. "She also brings a wealth of M&A experience and knowledge to her role, and we are excited to welcome her to the One Technologies family."

Ms. Anderson's extensive career has focused on corporate accounting, finance, and strategy, and includes six years at Match.com, where she served as executive vice president of corporate development, CFO, and vice president of global finance. She was involved in all of Match.com's strategic decisions during that time, including those related to acquisitions, business development, marketing, and product.

Ms. Anderson's contributions to Match.com led the Dallas Business Journal to name her CFO of the Year for Mid-Size Public Companies in 2008. Her additional recognition includes the Tech Titans Community Hero Award from the Dallas Business Journal and Metroplex Technology Business Council, which she received when she was Interim CFO and Chief Revenue Officer at Dallas-based startup DigiWorksCorp in 2014. Ms. Anderson was named a finalist for Non-Profit CFO of the Year in 2017 and 2018 by D CEO magazine for her work at Dallas Zoo Management, Inc.

"The consumer credit data and insights provided through One Technologies' innovative technology platforms have the potential to make a huge impact on families and communities across the country," said Gayle Anderson, CFO of One Technologies. "I am proud to be able to help ensure One Technologies is positioned to achieve its goals, and can empower more consumers to make better-informed financial decisions."

In addition, Ms. Anderson served as director of sales finance at advanced power management technology provider International Rectifier Corp., where she led a team delivering all financial and analytical support to internal sales and investor relations professionals. She also worked at The Walt Disney Co. for eight years, with her final role there being Vice President of Studio Planning. At Disney, Ms. Anderson led the reorganization of the company's Motion Pictures Group.

Ms. Anderson earned her MBA from the Anderson Graduate School of Management at the University of California-Los Angeles. She also graduated summa cum laude from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Her philanthropic work includes serving as Board President of two local non-profit organizations—the Richardson Symphony Orchestra and A Small Miracle Foundation.

