One Thing That Should Be Top on Your To-Do List this Year

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stress is the health epidemic of the 21st Century, according to the World Health Organization, and one in four people will experience mental illness in their lives, costing an estimated $6 trillion by 2030. Employers and health plans have found a tool to address these issues.

"Mindfulness is an effective way to take on some of the toughest challenges facing our workforce," said Mary Pigatti, CEO, eMindful . "Leading organizations use it to reduce stress, improve productivity, and decrease healthcare costs."

An upcoming webinar will review five studies over ten years that found when you reduce stress through mindfulness, you improve productivity, and decrease healthcare costs. To register, click here .

"These studies point to the value mindfulness can have in addressing the health and well-being crisis in our country," said Ruth Q. Wolever, PhD, Associate Professor, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Chief Science Officer, eMindful.

The studies analyzed thousands of eM Life participants using highly validated instruments to assess the degree to which stress, emotional problems, and other factors interfere with one's ability to work.

Using gold standard methods, the first study (n = 149) found that mindfulness reduced stress on average to 16 points from 25 on the Perceived Stress Scale.

Study two (n = 683) found a significant correlation between stress and healthcare costs. Less stressed individuals saved approximately $2,000 per year.

Study three showed dramatic improvements for physicians (n = 102) across the mindfulness program, and again 12 months (n = 27) later. Stress and productivity (p < 0.001) improvements were fully sustained one year later, showing the longitudinal impact of mindfulness.

Study four (n = 3,408) found that a reduction in stress significantly correlated with an improvement in productivity (r=0.45). Seventy-four percent of participants (n=2,522) decreased their stress levels (-7.28 on average) and gained an average 36 hours per year in productivity.

Study five (n = 2,123) found that of participants who practiced mindfulness for 14 minutes a day, at least three of 30 days, approximately 73% decreased their PSS scores (-6.18 on average).

