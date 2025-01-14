One-Third of Business Owners Believe They Will Benefit from the Change in US Government

Despite the change in US government this year, research from LOGO.com has revealed US business owners have a more positive outlook about starting or growing their business in 2025.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey by LOGO.com, a leading brand-building platform that helps people start their businesses, has found that 33% of small business owners in the United States believe their business will benefit from the change in US government, while 44% were uncertain how this change may affect them. In the United States, there are over 33 million small businesses, making America's economy a small business economy.

According to data from LOGO.com, the most popular industries to start a business in the United States are restaurants, construction, technology, and fashion, which are industries that are heavily reliant on the economy and consumer spending.

"This is no surprise," said Richard Lau, President of LOGO.com. "As trending technology such as AI-powered business tools continue to improve, more small businesses are starting due to simpler and more affordable options. While technology for business owners has made it easier than ever to build and grow their business, this also needs to be supported by a strong outlook for the economy," Lau continued.

For the business owners surveyed, 57% agreed that they are feeling more positive about their business in 2025. Respondents were feeling the most positive about changes bringing tax relief, driving consumer spending, and new business grants.

"It feels like a mix of excitement and determination for me. On one hand, I'm proud of what my business has achieved so far. On the other hand, I know the industry comes with its challenges—whether it's navigating market fluctuations, rising costs, or adapting to new regulations," said Jyoti, business owner of Hardway Logistics.

"I feel optimistic about starting and running my own business. Despite potential interest rate changes on loans, I believe that with the right strategies and resources, I can navigate these challenges successfully and thrive," says Vivi, business owner of The Scrivener's Nook.

"It's encouraging to see a positive outlook from business owners in 2025," said Queenie Ling, Head of Growth at LOGO.com. "Services such as LOGO.com continue to support this with more affordable options for business owners to use innovative AI-powered tools," Ling continued.

Respondents were most concerned about interest rates with the new change in government. When asked about their outlook on interest rates in 2025, this was evenly split, with 39% of respondents believing it will either increase or decrease and the remaining 22% believing it will remain the same.

