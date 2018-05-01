One-Third of College Freshmen Have Less than $1,000 in College Savings; Neither High School nor College Students are Prepared to Manage the Cost of College

The research also reveals why college-bound and college-age teenagers likely feel ill-prepared. The number of teens with less than $1,000 in their college savings accounts is staggering – 39% of juniors, 30% of seniors, and 29% of college freshmen. Well over half of each class agrees they have not done enough research on how to pay for college. And, a large majority of each class has either never spoken to their parents or only spoken to their parents once about paying for and managing the cost of college.

Q. How prepared do you feel for paying for and managing the cost of college? HS

Juniors HS

Seniors College

Freshmen Very Prepared 11% 14% 19% Somewhat Prepared 37% 46% 46% Not Very Prepared 35% 27% 26% Not at all Prepared 17% 13% 8%

"It's no wonder that kids feel vulnerable," said Jack Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "As a community, we are not doing enough to educate young people to make smart, sound decisions so they are confident and secure in the choices they make that impact their lives so dramatically."

Other troublesome data from the survey reveals teens have a lack of awareness of the actual cost of a college education. When juniors and seniors in high school and college freshmen were asked their thoughts on the costs of a variety of college options, the majority responded with "I don't know." Most teens also admit to not doing enough research on how to pay for college, with some expecting to borrow more than $18,000 to pay for their first year of college.

"It's clear that more needs to be done to help equip students with the tools necessary to minimize student debt and help students make more informed decisions on what loan is best for them," said Brendan Coughlin, president of consumer deposits and lending at Citizens Bank. "We're helping our young people understand how to make smart financial decisions so they can pursue their studies and begin their careers after college on sound financial footing."

More Data HS

Juniors HS

Seniors College

Freshmen Teens whose parents have either only spoken to them once or never at all about paying for and managing the cost of college 48% 32% 31% Teens who agree that they haven't done enough research about how to pay for college 75% 62% 64% Teens who have $1,000 or less in college savings 39% 30% 29% Average amount of money teens expect to borrow in student loans for their first year of college $18,554 $16,991 $9,548 Teens who agree a college degree is worth the cost $79% 81% 83%

There is some light at the end of this confusing tunnel. The majority of teens agree that a college degree is worth the cost and have applied or will apply to college.

"Kids today are intelligent. They know that a college degree is a good pathway to future success, yet simply need more help understanding the implications of their decision making. It absolutely takes a village to help ensure teens can accomplish what they hope to in life," said Kosakowski.

In fact, the survey showed that besides their parents, many teens get financial information about paying for college from at least eight other sources: teachers or guidance counselors; college websites or brochures; family members; friends; college fairs; social media; financial websites or blogs; and banks and other financial institutions.

And, for those students who plan to go to college (87% of juniors and 90% of seniors), most expect a combination of options to pay for their education. Among the sources cited are scholarships and grants, money earned while in school or during the summer, savings, and student loans (either federal or private).

The more people understand about budgeting, savings and borrowing, the more likely they are to improve their financial well-being. Through its Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money program, Citizens Bank creates partnerships with nonprofit organizations, like Junior Achievement, to give individuals and families financial knowledge and give them confidence in their ability to successfully manage their money. The programs funded through Citizens Bank's initiative will enable more than 350,000 people in 2018 to improve their financial acumen.

Methodological Notes:

The Junior Achievement / Citizens Bank | Citizens One College Savings Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 500 U.S. high school juniors, 500 U.S. high school seniors and 500 U.S. college freshmen, between March 22 and March 30, 2018, using an email invitation and an online survey. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 4.4 percentage points for each audience, from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the samples.

