One Ticket Takes You Across the Universe and Inside Its Smallest Parts

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 4, a new book—"Reflections on a Surprising Universe: Extraordinary Discoveries Through Ordinary Eyes"—will be released to the public. For those with a sense of wonder about the universe and where we fit in, this book is ideal. It takes the reader on a fascinating journey into some of groundbreaking scientific discoveries of our time, using everyday language.

Author Richard Dieter said he believes people will find the book enjoyable, while also affording them new insights. "I was astounded," he said, "at how different the world is when examined carefully, compared to what it seems at first glance."

Early commentators praised Reflections:

"Not many authors have the skill and breadth to masterfully explain the mysteries of science, and do so in literate language, but Richard Dieter easily ranks as one of them."

—Colman McCarthy, former Washington Post columnist

"A vision of the universe filled with curiosity and wonder...brings the majesty of the cosmos down to the level of the everyday...a great read for anyone looking up in the sky and wondering what's out there."

—John Wenz, former Associate Editor, Astronomy magazine

"This book...takes you 13 billion light years away, then brings you back to the DNA in your hand."

—Paul Lyons, Energy CEO

The book explains new developments in such areas as the size and expansion of the universe, black holes, gravitational waves, exoplanets and the possibility of extraterrestrial life, fundamental particles, and the coming wave of quantum computers, all in an accessible narrative. This is a book about our ancestry, our neighborhood, our biology, but on a scale that goes deeper than the ordinary view.

Reflections takes the reader beyond the headlines of the latest scientific breakthroughs, translating complicated topics into an understandable story. At each new discovery, it pauses to ask, "What does this mean for us?" Science, Dieter maintains, is not only 'out there' but also in us. There's always a human dimension to things we learn about our world, even if the insight is how small the human dimension appears to be.

