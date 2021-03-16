One-to-one business texting platform Statflo welcomes Pouneh Hanafi as their VP of Marketing

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pouneh Hanafi is set to join Statflo, the leading one-to-one business text messaging platform, as their VP of Marketing. Pouneh, who brings with her an impressive track record of successfully leading the marketing functions in Enterprise B2B SaaS companies, will bolster Statflo's leadership team with her knowledge and expertise. In this role, Pouneh will oversee the company's go-to-market strategy, sales enablement, lead generation and marketing communications.

Expressing his enthusiasm about Pouneh's addition to the Statflo's leadership team, Peter Macnee, CEO, said "We're excited to add Pouneh's vast marketing expertise to the team. Her depth of experience, infectious enthusiasm and tremendous leadership skills will support our expansion into new verticals, while supporting our continued domination in the telco industry."

Prior to joining Statflo, Pouneh has successfully led the full-stack marketing responsibility for early-stage technology companies Tulip and Travel Edge, in addition to handling senior marketing roles at ADP Canada and Sears. Her experience of driving creative growth strategies will help the Statflo further accelerate the high growth rate of the business in Canada and the United States.

"I'm excited to join Statflo's leadership team." said Pouneh Hanafi. " One-to-one messaging has become essential in enhancing customer engagement and driving business value in today's environment. With the growth of real-time conversations, organizations face the challenge of data privacy and security. Statflo's industry leading solution enables companies to deliver secure and personalized interactions with their customers. I look forward to working with this remarkable team and contributing to Statflo's accelerated growth."

About Statflo:

Statflo is the only compliant one-to-one business text messaging platform for customer-facing teams. Statflo enables businesses to engage, retain and grow their customers. Integrate your existing marketing and sales technology, automate data compliance, easily execute campaigns, and drive customer engagement like never before.

Visit www.statflo.com to book your demo

SOURCE Statflo Inc.

Related Links

http://www.statflo.com

