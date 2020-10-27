One Touch Interviews Launches New Release 5.0

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Touch Interviews announces its new software release, Version 5.0: "Beyond Video Interviews." Carrie Chitsey, Co-Founder and CEO, says, "Companies hiring during the pandemic have had to re-create their recruiting and hiring processes overnight to a virtual one. We fast-tracked our new release given the 500%+ increase in the use of video interview platform from our client base and insights from our customers on what they need to be successful in virtual hiring workflows."

Beyond Video Interviews

The COVID-19 pandemic required businesses everywhere to adopt a new 'normal' of hiring. From small businesses to large corporations, the need for virtual interviews, hiring, and on-boarding is paramount. The latest release goes beyond a 1:1 video call to increase human resources efficiencies. Our platform allows candidates to go from initial interview to final paperwork, all in one video consult, reducing hiring costs and speed to hire. Our new virtual career fairs feature can replace the traditional job fair with hundreds to thousands of interviews happening at the same time across the country.

One Touch Interviews leads the live video interviews industry through driving adoption and change through increased candidate experience while reducing employers' speed to hire by 3x. One Touch Interviews takes the next steps to revolutionize the industry by introducing critical new features that go "Beyond Video Interviews."

Version 5.0 New Feature Highlights

Image Capture : Take an image of the candidate from virtual job fairs to tag to resumes. Or, capture an image to authenticate identity for work from home employees' documents such as a driver's license for onboarding.

Connection Health Meter : See candidate and interviewers' bandwidth, camera resolution, and other parameters in real-time to optimize video quality and connectivity.

In-Video Messaging : Send private messages during your video interview to communicate better with candidates or send a recruiter to the hiring manager for critical questions to ask during the interview. Provide scripts or role-playing instructions to measure real-time interactions.

In-Video Secure Link : Send secure links to candidates for online assessments, company culture videos, or onboarding paperwork.

Multi-Party Connect : Our one video hiring workflow allows you to see the real-time availability of other interviewers in your company, bring other hiring decision-makers into the video call, and complete hiring decisions, all in one video consult.

Screen Share : Give interviewers the power to screen share, conduct real-time assessments, share company presentations, or onboard new hires.

To learn more about One Touch Interviews or why going "Beyond Video Interviews" can benefit your human resources organization, please visit www.livevideointerviews.com.

About One Touch Interviews

One Touch Interviews was founded on the principle of providing companies a more cost-effective way to reach and recruit candidates while not sacrificing face to face interviews. Our video interview platform allows you to hire 3x faster, reduce hiring costs by 56% while increasing the candidate experience. With our Click. Click. Connect simplicity, we make it possible to plug into your existing hiring workflows with white-labeled candidate experience.

