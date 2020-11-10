One Touch Telehealth Launches New Release 5.0

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Touch Telehealth announces its new software release, Version 5.0: "Beyond Virtual Care." Carrie Chitsey, Co-Founder and CEO says that, "With the increase in video telehealth amid COVID-19, virtual care is here to stay. We fast-tracked our new release given the 500%+ increase in the use of video telehealth from our client base and insights from our customers on what they need to be successful in virtual patient workflows."

Beyond Virtual Care

Most healthcare organizations are currently struggling to maintain routine appointments, acquire new patients, and keep their patients and clinicians safe. The new release goes beyond a 1:1 video call to increase operational efficiencies within telehealth workflows. With our new release, healthcare organizations can replicate an in-person workflow and virtually check-in, do chart review with the nurse, see their provider, and check-out, all in a single video consult. We've brought it all together to optimize the workflow in one video call both for the patient and clinician experience.

One Touch Telehealth is hosting a webinar for healthcare organizations, "Best Practices: Virtual Patient Handoff Workflow." We discuss how to go beyond 1:1 video calls to increase operational efficiencies within telehealth workflows.

One Touch Telehealth's patient survey data revealed that 95% of patients were "very" or "somewhat likely" to want to see their provider through video telehealth again. "Healthcare organizations have to think about telehealth as a long-term strategy in the future 'hybrid model' of patient interactions," says Co-Founder and CEO Carrie Chitsey.

As video telehealth becomes the new normal in every aspect of life, One Touch Telehealth leads the telehealth industry through driving adoption and change.

Version 5.0 New Feature Highlights

Image Capture : Take high-resolution (4K) photos at the click of a button during the telehealth visit.

Connection Health Meter : See patient and providers bandwidth, camera resolution, and other parameters in real-time to optimize video quality and connectivity.

In-Video Messaging : Send messages in real-time with patients or other clinicians on the call, privately or to the group.

In-Video Secure Link : Send secure links to patients, such as online documents, new patient paperwork, instructions, or a payment link.

Multi-Party Connect : Transfer calls to other clinicians, front office, or nursing staff within your organization for workflow efficiency. Ability to add external parties such as caregivers, case managers, or care teams.

Screen Share : Share the contents of your screen to review items such as test results, digital coaching, or education.

To learn more about One Touch Telehealth or why going "Beyond Virtual Care" can benefit your healthcare organization, please visit www.onetouchtelehealth.com.

About One Touch Telehealth

One Touch Telehealth was founded on the principles of making the best telehealth platform affordable to any healthcare organization allowing them to provide proactive and immediate virtual care anywhere and everywhere. We strive daily to improve the clinician and patient experience for all demographics, with our Click. Click. Connect simplicity. We make it possible to plug into your existing workflows with white-labeled patient experience.

