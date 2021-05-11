One Touch Video Banking and NuSource Financial Enter into Strategic Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Touch Video Banking today announced a new partnership with NuSource Financial. This partnership will bring cutting-edge video banking technology to NuSource's customer base to deepen their relationships with banks and credit unions.

"The pandemic changed financial institutions priorities for digital banking. Customers functioned without branches for months," says Carrie Chitsey, CEO, One Touch Video Banking. "Our partnership with NuSource brings the latest cutting edge video banking solutions that are affordable for any size bank or credit union with an average 300% ROI. We're excited to really help move the needle with the NuSource team."

"NuSource Financial is excited to bring our customers the latest in video banking with our new One Touch Video Banking partnership," says Jon Erpelding, President, NuSource Financial. "The latest video banking technologies shift the consumer experience to a human and digital delivery service across several delivery channels."

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Providing affordable video banking solutions to NuSource clients.

Educating banks and credit unions on digital banking solutions to increase conversation, customer experience, and retention.

Providing an immediate impact for NuSource's strategic branch transformation initiatives.

One Touch Video Banking allows financial institutions that thrive on face-to-face relationships to connect with customers who thrive on convenience. Our white-labeled digital branch lobby can be added to any bank or credit union website within minutes. Using our proprietary intelligent routing, customers can connect to the right specialist on-demand. Creating branch-like experiences — everywhere it's needed.

NuSource provides innovative, industry-exclusive ATM, Branch Transformation, and Security solutions that move FIs into a new era of banking. Cutting-edge technology, tailored strategies, and world-class customer service are designed to enhance the customer experience. Value-added consultative solutions and quality service experiences are based on Integrity, Professionalism, and Teamwork.

