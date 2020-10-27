One Touch Video Banking Launches New Release 5.0

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Touch Video Banking announces its new software release, Version 5.0: "Beyond Video Banking." Carrie Chitsey, Co-Founder and CEO says that "With financial institutions being forced with COVID to close face-to-face interactions with prospects and clients, it's fast-tracked video interactions such as video banking as a top priority overnight for banks and credit unions. We fast-tracked our new release given the 500%+ increase in the use of video banking from our client base and insights from our customers on what they need to be successful in virtual customer workflows."

Beyond Video Banking

Most financial institutions are currently struggling to acquire and service customers virtually with a dispersed workforce. This has proven that video conferencing while working for internal communication is not meant for external video connections with prospects and customers. This release goes beyond a 1:1 video call which increases operational efficiencies and conversation rates within built-in virtual workflows. Banks need a virtual solution to service their current customers and acquire new ones. Drive-thru banking consults and ITMs don't deliver customer satisfaction like video banking from home offers.

Our White Paper "The Future of Banking: Best Practices for the Virtual Banking Ecosystem" goes in-depth on how to transform a fragmented and physically dependent model to a hybrid video banking model.

One Touch Video Banking leads the live video banking industry by providing customer convenience and more personalized interactions. One Touch Video Banking takes the next steps to revolutionize the banking industry by introducing critical new features that go "Beyond Video Banking."

Version 5.0 New Feature Highlights

Image Capture : Take high-res (4K) images in real-time for identity authentication for credit applications, opening a new account, and more.

Connection Health Meter : See the customer and employee bandwidth, camera resolution, and other parameters in real-time to optimize video quality and connectivity.

In-Video Messaging : Send branch addresses, phone numbers, disclosures, or employee information for referrals.

In-Video Secure Link : Send secure URLs through our in-video messaging feature to applications, product-specific links, PDFs, and more.

Multi-Party Connect : Utilize this feature for a branch to branch employee optimization, transfer, and/or escalate issues across branches or at-home. Add external parties such as spouses, CPAs, financial advisors, etc.

Screen Share : Give employees the capability to share their screen to review products, provide online banking technical support, and help customers through an application process.

To learn more about One Touch Video Banking or why going "Beyond Video Banking" can benefit your financial institution.

About One Touch Video Banking

One Touch Video Banking was founded on the principle of providing community banks and credit unions a more cost-effective way to increase face to face relationships with prospects and customers virtually through real-time video. Our video banking platform allows employees to service and acquire customers instantly. With our Click. Click. Connect simplicity, we make it possible to plug into your existing marketing and communication workflow with a white-labeled experience.

Media Contact:

Carrie Chitsey

512-717-9824

[email protected]

SOURCE One Touch Video Banking

Related Links

https://otvideochat.com

