One Tree Planted Wins Its First Webby Award for Viral 'Meet the Moment' Campaign

The 2026 People's Voice Award Was a Vote for Restoring the World's Forests

SHELBURNE, Vt., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Up to 40% of the world's land is degraded. On April 21, the eve of the 56th Earth Day, the public voted loudly on its behalf — and handed global reforestation nonprofit One Tree Planted its first-ever Webby People's Voice Award in the Advertising, Media & PR – Sustainability & Environment category, for its Meet the Moment campaign. Winners were chosen from more than 13,000 entries across 70+ countries and more than 4.6 million votes.

This is the moment. Climate change is accelerating, biodiversity is declining, and our future depends on the choices we make now. The challenges are real — but so is the solution. By restoring ecosystems, protecting biodiversity, and planting trees where they’re needed most, we can rebalance the Earth and shift from extraction to regeneration. Every forest restored is an act of repair and a step toward a more resilient, equitable future. Speed Speed

The People's Voice Award is chosen entirely by the public, making it a direct measure of cultural relevance. This victory for One Tree Planted signals something clear: when given the choice, people vote for nature.

Meet the Moment asked a question that is more urgent now than ever — what if, instead of accepting ecological decline as inevitable, we build a brighter future? One where land is restored, biodiversity is protected, and people live in reciprocity with nature. The campaign was a call to act, to plant, and to restore the planet.

"One Tree Planted isn't just shaping the Internet — they're redefining it," Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards, said. "This honor celebrates the fearless creativity and sharp execution that make their work an unmistakable force online."

"To receive this recognition on the eve of Earth Day feels especially meaningful," said Marie Jones, Chief Strategy and Marketing Communications Officer at One Tree Planted. "We are extremely grateful to be honored for this work on behalf of the planet. The campaign was created as a call to action at exactly the moment the world needs it most: it's an invitation to change course, to heal and restore the planet, because we can."

The Webby win comes as a reminder that Earth's living systems are weakened: soil exhausted, forests cleared, wetlands drained, habitat fragmented, and ground polluted or eroded. Restoration remains profoundly underfunded relative to the scale of that degradation. We will not restore the Earth fast enough to keep pace without far greater investment, stronger partnerships, and a shared commitment to action — which is why corporate commitments to reforestation, restoration, and nature-positive business are so critical.

For brands and partners, this award reflects something worth paying attention to: public sentiment has moved, and it is moving markets with it. Recent research from Deloitte found that 80% of respondents think business could and should do more for the planet, and roughly one quarter of Gen Z and millennial consumers said they have researched a company's environmental policies or impact before making a purchase.

About One Tree Planted: One Tree Planted is an environmental nonprofit on a mission to foster a sustainable and resilient future through innovative Nature-based Solutions rooted in the science of trees. Its work prioritizes the restoration of degraded landscapes, climate critical regions, and Key Biodiversity Areas essential to the planet's ecological balance and human wellbeing. Since 2014, it has planted 171 million trees with 489 partners across 84 countries — and made 112 cities greener by planting urban trees. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org

About The Webby Awards: Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Social; Podcasts; Creators, and AI. Established in 1996 and presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), the awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 70+ countries this year. The 30th Annual Webby Awards ceremony will be held May 11 in New York City, hosted by comedian and creator Josh Johnson. Follow show highlights, including hallmark 5-Word Speeches, at @thewebbyawards on Instagram, X/Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

SOURCE One Tree Planted