One Week Countdown to the Shutdowns, Turnarounds and Outages Online Master Class on April 5-8th, 2022

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shutdowns, Turnarounds and Outages Master Class" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course is specially designed to let you have a new and deeper understanding of how to effectively manage shutdowns and turnarounds such as plant outages and refits etc. in all key industries. With this understanding you will gain increased ability to plan for and manage large maintenance jobs.



This course features exercises, specific checklists, procedures, and strategies to improve your current shutdown planning and execution. The course also includes examples to demonstrate the significant points.



The course will be delivered in a live virtual format over 4 half-days via Zoom. You will be encouraged to interact with your instructor and peers using a variety of methods.



Course materials containing exercises, case studies, summaries of key learning points, and guidance are provided.



WHAT YOU WILL LEARN

Giant- checklists of everything to consider before the Shutdown and when to consider it

How to prepare your customized checklist so you remember everything

When to say no to added work

When and how to use Gantt, CPM, and PERT charts

What documents to save and how to organize

Know how to break a job into activities

How to set up the shutdown team

How to account for everything that goes into an outage or Shutdown

Where to look for help on estimates

Find out what shifts structures to use and cost

How to pick project management software

What to do if a shutdown has gotten into trouble

How to calculate the critical path even if you don't have software

How to evaluate the effectiveness of your current shutdown effort

Where to find great Internet-based resources

Be able to budget

Know how to manage risk on any project

How to learn from your mistakes and institutionalize lessons learned

How to set up a safety program for your shutdowns

How to do a JSA for individual jobs

CERTIFICATE OF ATTENDANCE



Upon the successful completion of this course, you will receive a Certificate of Attendance bearing the signatures from Mr. Joel Levitt and the Course Organizer. This Certificate will testify your endeavor and serve towards your professional advancement.



Key Topics Covered:



PHASE 1: Initiation



Mastering the Basics of Shutdowns, Turnarounds, and Outages

Language definitions

Size of events matter

Primary Skill - Meetings Exercise and Discussion to make your meetings more effective

KPIs for a shutdown

Comparing project management vs. typical Shutdown

Defining your constraints

Is the Shutdown a cover-up?

Communication

Group activity: Quick Report Card Exercise - Analyze your Shutdown from Various Aspects and Discuss with a Partner



Putting the Whole Shutdown into Time - Phases of a Shutdown

Scheduled Audits

Preparing a Typical Timeline Exercise

Instituting a long-term shutdown

Shutdown Organization

Ensuring great communications

Shutdown team titles

Roles and responsibilities

Accountability tip

Master Checklist for Phase 1 Initiation Exercise



PHASE 2: Planning & Scheduling



Scope of Work - Inputs into the Shutdown

Examining the sources of work

List of sources to check before closing the worklist

Checklists for Infrared and vibration inspection before shutdown

Work Validation (get rid of duplication, subsets, and other non-essential work)

Packaging of work for bidding

Prioritization of work

Shutdown Planning- Individual Job Planning

Planning Thought Process

Essential elements of job planning

Special requirements of Large jobs

Planned Job package

Planning Lead Times Exercise

Planning and Estimating Exercise



Risk, Safety, and Health

Threat matrix

How to run a safer shutdown

Safe work process

Safety risk list

How to do JSA for Planning Exercise

Managing other risks

Scheduling (Project Management Techniques)

Project Management

Software available

Critical Path Method (CPM)

Essential concepts for all PM techniques

Project management techniques

Gannt Charts, CPM charts

Display and Milestones



Dependencies



Float



Crashing view a movie on crashing



Resources



Logistics



Site plan

Exercise in Planning and Scheduling a Boiler Shutdown



Managing the Logistics' Challenges in a Shutdown

Effectively managing your personnel and material resources

Site set down plans

Questions to be able to answer

Strategic sourcing for parts, materials and supplies

Contracting and Contract Management

Legal framework

Tools of contracting: types, uses, essential concepts

Legal relationships

Avoiding problems

Example of a legal case study in shutdowns

Master Checklist for Phase 2 Planning & Scheduling Exercise



PHASE 3: Execution



Quality

The core of attaining quality (and safety too!)

Ensure quality

Hold points

Shift schedules

Managing Execution

Shutdown the plant and Start-up the plant

Daily schedule and feedback

Shutdown review meeting agenda

Project leader failure techniques Exercise

Daily routine

Master Checklist for Phase 3 Execution Exercise



PHASE 4 & 5: Completion of Work and Project



Shutdown Essentials Wrap-Up Session

Accounting, costs, and budgets

Completion and Reporting

Lessons learned

Files to keep and review

Master Checklist for Phase 4 Completion of Work Exercise

Master Checklist for Phase 5 Completion of Project Exercise



Wrap-Up Session

The final session reviews the topics covered over the four days

Questions and discussion

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5zjx4k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets