One Week Countdown to the Shutdowns, Turnarounds and Outages Online Master Class on April 5-8th, 2022

Mar 29, 2022, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shutdowns, Turnarounds and Outages Master Class" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course is specially designed to let you have a new and deeper understanding of how to effectively manage shutdowns and turnarounds such as plant outages and refits etc. in all key industries. With this understanding you will gain increased ability to plan for and manage large maintenance jobs.
This course features exercises, specific checklists, procedures, and strategies to improve your current shutdown planning and execution. The course also includes examples to demonstrate the significant points.
The course will be delivered in a live virtual format over 4 half-days via Zoom. You will be encouraged to interact with your instructor and peers using a variety of methods.
Course materials containing exercises, case studies, summaries of key learning points, and guidance are provided.
WHAT YOU WILL LEARN
- Giant- checklists of everything to consider before the Shutdown and when to consider it
- How to prepare your customized checklist so you remember everything
- When to say no to added work
- When and how to use Gantt, CPM, and PERT charts
- What documents to save and how to organize
- Know how to break a job into activities
- How to set up the shutdown team
- How to account for everything that goes into an outage or Shutdown
- Where to look for help on estimates
- Find out what shifts structures to use and cost
- How to pick project management software
- What to do if a shutdown has gotten into trouble
- How to calculate the critical path even if you don't have software
- How to evaluate the effectiveness of your current shutdown effort
- Where to find great Internet-based resources
- Be able to budget
- Know how to manage risk on any project
- How to learn from your mistakes and institutionalize lessons learned
- How to set up a safety program for your shutdowns
- How to do a JSA for individual jobs
CERTIFICATE OF ATTENDANCE
Upon the successful completion of this course, you will receive a Certificate of Attendance bearing the signatures from Mr. Joel Levitt and the Course Organizer. This Certificate will testify your endeavor and serve towards your professional advancement.
Key Topics Covered:
PHASE 1: Initiation
Mastering the Basics of Shutdowns, Turnarounds, and Outages
- Language definitions
- Size of events matter
- Primary Skill - Meetings Exercise and Discussion to make your meetings more effective
- KPIs for a shutdown
- Comparing project management vs. typical Shutdown
- Defining your constraints
- Is the Shutdown a cover-up?
- Communication
Group activity: Quick Report Card Exercise - Analyze your Shutdown from Various Aspects and Discuss with a Partner
Putting the Whole Shutdown into Time - Phases of a Shutdown
- Scheduled Audits
- Preparing a Typical Timeline Exercise
- Instituting a long-term shutdown
Shutdown Organization
- Ensuring great communications
- Shutdown team titles
- Roles and responsibilities
- Accountability tip
Master Checklist for Phase 1 Initiation Exercise
PHASE 2: Planning & Scheduling
Scope of Work - Inputs into the Shutdown
- Examining the sources of work
- List of sources to check before closing the worklist
- Checklists for Infrared and vibration inspection before shutdown
- Work Validation (get rid of duplication, subsets, and other non-essential work)
- Packaging of work for bidding
- Prioritization of work
Shutdown Planning- Individual Job Planning
- Planning Thought Process
- Essential elements of job planning
- Special requirements of Large jobs
- Planned Job package
Planning Lead Times Exercise
Planning and Estimating Exercise
Risk, Safety, and Health
- Threat matrix
- How to run a safer shutdown
- Safe work process
- Safety risk list
- How to do JSA for Planning Exercise
- Managing other risks
Scheduling (Project Management Techniques)
- Project Management
- Software available
Critical Path Method (CPM)
- Essential concepts for all PM techniques
- Project management techniques
- Gannt Charts, CPM charts
- Display and Milestones
- Dependencies
- Float
- Crashing view a movie on crashing
- Resources
- Logistics
- Site plan
Exercise in Planning and Scheduling a Boiler Shutdown
Managing the Logistics' Challenges in a Shutdown
- Effectively managing your personnel and material resources
- Site set down plans
- Questions to be able to answer
- Strategic sourcing for parts, materials and supplies
Contracting and Contract Management
- Legal framework
- Tools of contracting: types, uses, essential concepts
- Legal relationships
- Avoiding problems
- Example of a legal case study in shutdowns
Master Checklist for Phase 2 Planning & Scheduling Exercise
PHASE 3: Execution
Quality
- The core of attaining quality (and safety too!)
- Ensure quality
- Hold points
- Shift schedules
Managing Execution
- Shutdown the plant and Start-up the plant
- Daily schedule and feedback
- Shutdown review meeting agenda
- Project leader failure techniques Exercise
- Daily routine
Master Checklist for Phase 3 Execution Exercise
PHASE 4 & 5: Completion of Work and Project
Shutdown Essentials Wrap-Up Session
- Accounting, costs, and budgets
- Completion and Reporting
- Lessons learned
- Files to keep and review
Master Checklist for Phase 4 Completion of Work Exercise
Master Checklist for Phase 5 Completion of Project Exercise
Wrap-Up Session
- The final session reviews the topics covered over the four days
- Questions and discussion
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5zjx4k
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article