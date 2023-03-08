One-Week Countdown to Timely Education Plus Unique Arts and Experiences for West Coast Event and Administrative Professionals at The Northwest Event Show

The Premiere West Coast Industry Gathering Now Features Keynote with the Mayor of Seattle and King County Executive, as Well as Live Art Demonstrations, Interactive Exhibits and Culinary Samplings

SEATTLE, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northwest Event Show (NWES), the premier industry event for the west coast, today announced that Pacific Northwest leaders The Honorable Mayor Bruce Harrell and The Honorable Dow Constantine, King County Executive, will speak at the day two Keynote Panel: Seattle's Investments of Events on March 16 at The Northwest Event Show at the Summit in Seattle. Alongside Beth Knox, Rachel Smith, Bruce Skinner and Jon Scholes, Mayor Harrell and Mr. Constantine will lead the timely discussion on the current state of events and bring insight on Seattle's direction of investments. This educational opportunity, combined with other keynote speakers, live art demonstrations and the Assistant Masterclass, makes The Northwest Event Show an unparalleled event in the industry.

In addition to providing a venue to focus on the business of events, The Northwest Event Show will feature a selection of experiences for participants that put art and adventure at the forefront. Local artist Ryan "Henry" Ward of @Henry_Beyond_Museums who is celebrated from the Pacific Northwest to Paris, will be doing a live art creation experience with his whimsical character style, and will join the live Podcast Lounge with @LarjMedia at booth #420 on the Expo floor. On March 15 from 10:00-12:00 P.M. Patrick Nguyen "Dozfy" will lead a live art demonstration where guests have a chance to receive a personalized art piece. @Dozfy is mural and portrait painter who has become widely known for his Menu Art which can be found on restaurant menus across the nation.

Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to participate in an array of unique experiences including an electric carnival with classic arcade games, mini golf and a Ballistic Carnival Swing Ride, plus team-building activations, experiential exhibits promoting outdoor adventures, and more.

Attendees will have the chance to literally leap with nostalgic joy in an adult-size bounce house and get up close and personal with a hot air balloon and its features. More than thirty caterers and food trucks will be present to showcase their craft with culinary samplings throughout the venue. Wine regions and distilleries will also be represented, with the opportunity to sip and sample during the two-day event.

