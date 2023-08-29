One Wheel Electric Scooter Market to grow by USD 35.42 million from 2021 to 2026 | High Portability Compared to Other Electric Vehicles to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The one-wheel electric scooter market is poised to grow by USD 35.42 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. High portability compared to other electric vehicles is a key factor driving market growth. These scooters offer convenient portability and maneuverability, making them user-friendly. In densely urbanized and traffic-congested areas, one-wheel electric scooters offer a fast and efficient travel option that ensures on-time arrival. In addition, they contribute to the cleanliness of the environment by not emitting carbon. Their lightweight construction allows users to take them easily anywhere in their journey. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global One Wheel Electric Scooter Market

One-Wheel Electric Scooter Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our one-wheel electric scooter market report covers the following areas:

One-Wheel Electric Scooter Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

One Wheel Electric Scooter Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The one-wheel electric scooter market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that customers tend to buy goods in person rather than transact online. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has led to a significant decline in offline sales of non-essential items, such as one-wheel electric scooters. The situation improved in the second half of 2020 with the start of vaccination efforts around the world, which led to an easing of containment measures and an increase in demand. Hence, these are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

One-Wheel Electric Scooter Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Key Driver - High portability compared to other electric vehicles is a key factor driving market growth.

Major Trend - Increasing marketing initiatives are a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge - High safety concerns is one of the significant challenge restricting the market growth.

One-Wheel Electric Scooter Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist one wheel electric scooter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the one-wheel electric scooter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the one-wheel electric scooter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of one-wheel electric scooter market companies

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

