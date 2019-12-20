One Wish Granted Can Change the World

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What is your dream? For employees of One Park Financial, a Miami-based financial services firm for small businesses, that is more than a rhetorical question. The company's new Dream Weaver Program aims to make employees' dreams come true.

"Our team works hard every day to help owners of small businesses to achieve their dreams by getting them funded," says One Park Financial's President and Co-Founder Ben McCrery. "We want our team members to realize their own dreams too. This is why we created our Grovie Dream Weaver program."

Employees – fondly known as Grovies in reference to the company headquarters in Coconut Grove - were asked to share their dreams openly, honestly and specifically.

"There are no other rules, as we believe there are no limitations when it comes to dreams and ambitions," says One Park Financial's CEO John Lie-Nielsen. "It's an ongoing program, and we will use our own resources and network to help fulfill as many dreams as possible."

Dreams might include:

Help with health-related situations for family or themselves.

A dream trip with a spouse, friend, or family member.

A particular activity that the Grovie has always wanted to do (such as drive a Monster Jam Truck, get front seats to a sports event, etc.).

Help with an important life event (a kid's first birthday, a wedding, etc.)

Anything else. Assuming its legal, imagination is the only limitation here.

Victor Manuel's dream was the first to come true.

Victor coaches a Pompano Eagles youth tackle football team. His kids had a tough season and ended up losing within the first round of the playoffs. To help him and his team sharpen their skills and build their team spirit, Victor accepted an opportunity to be the head coach of a 7 on 7 youth flag football league. This team is comprised of 8-year-old kids from his tackle team.

But to participate, the kids had to purchase their own uniforms (about $35 per child) plus come up with the funds to participate in tournaments that could run about $300 per weekend from January to the end of March. That would be a real hardship for some of the kids' families. So Victor's dream was to find funding that would enable 40 kids to participate in five or so tournaments, including one in Orlando which would include a trip to a theme park as a team building activity.

"When I was growing up, football was the way I came to understand what hard work, preparation and discipline can do for your life," says Victor. "It was my way to push myself to achieve greatness for my life and I want to be able to do the same for these kids who may be facing tough times like I did."

Dream accomplished. One Park Financial will be funding Victor's youth football team. Thank you, Victor, for caring so much about the community's kids.

We're proud to be members of Victor's team at One Park Financial! To learn more about One Park Financial, visit www.oneparkfinancial.com.

