One Woman Is Creating a Revolution in Black Women's Health

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning public health nutritionist, 35-year vegan changemaker, and best-selling author Tracye McQuirter, MPH, is thrilled to announce the 10 Million Black Vegan Women Movement, a revolutionary public health intervention that will change the health paradigm of black women now and for generations to come. This initiative stands to be one of the most effective public health movements for black women in the country.

McQuirter's goal is to help one million black women a year go vegan over the next 10 years. The signature program includes a free 21-Day Vegan Fresh Start featuring online cooking classes, meal plans and prep guides, vegan recipes, grocery shopping lists, nutrition tips, expert guidance, and more, all with a community of black women going vegan together. The initiative also includes a 6-Week Vegan Transition course and an ongoing Group Coaching program, to help black women maintain their vegan lifestyles with ease and support.

"Black women experience the highest rates of chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes and cancer, but most of these illnesses can be prevented and often reversed by eating healthy plant-based foods. We've seen the devastating impact these pre-existing conditions can have, especially during the pandemic. The 10 Million Black Vegan Women Movement gives black women the tools we need to take back control of our health," said Tracye McQuirter, MPH.

McQuirter created 10 Million Black Vegan Women after the overwhelming success of her 10,000 Black Vegan Women, where more than 15,000 women signed up. McQuirter surveyed more than 600 participants and the health benefits were unprecedented.

Survey Results :

82% completed the entire 21-Day Vegan Fresh Start

80% ate 80-100% of their meals completely vegan

68% lost weight

67% improved their general health

61% ate more vegetables

52% had more energy

46% enjoyed cooking more

37% lowered their blood pressure

36% gained mental clarity

33% participated in the free fitness classes

23% lowered their cholesterol

A few testimonials include :

"Since I have started the movement, I've lost 13 pounds, my blood pressure is down, and I feel amazing! I can't thank you enough."

"My skin cleared up and I have less aches and pains. I am pleased that my cholesterol went down 20 whole points."

"My A1C and blood pressure improved. When I started the program, my A1C was 6.7 and when I had it checked a few days ago, it was 5.6. My blood pressure reading was 128/74. It came down about 9 points. I have really enjoyed preparing the meals and being surprised by the taste."

"The evidence is clear that now is the time to accelerate the sweeping changes needed to address the crisis in black women's health," said McQuirter. "Now is the time for the 10 Million Black Vegan Women Movement."

About Tracye McQuirter, MPH:

Tracye McQuirter is a transformative leader in the field of plant-based nutrition and black women's health, and has been helping people go vegan for more than 30 years. Based in Washington, DC, McQuirter is the author of Ageless Vegan and By Any Greens Necessary, the first vegan diet book for black women, as well as the creator of the first free African American Vegan Starter Guide (with 500,000 copies ordered). The New York Times cited her work as a key factor driving the rise in veganism among African Americans, who are the fastest growing vegan demographic, at 8% as compared to 3% of the U.S. overall, according to a 2016 Pew Research Center study. McQuirter was also a health advisor for the Black Women's Health Imperative, which was then the nation's largest health advocacy organization for African American women and girls; a health advisor for Spelman College, the nation's top HBCU and oldest college for Black women; an adjunct professor at the University of the District of Columbia Center for Nutrition, Diet, and Health; the director of the first federally funded vegan nutrition program, the Veg Society of DC Eat Smart program; and the co-creator of the first vegan website by and for African Americans in 1997. McQuirter has a Master's degree in Public Health Nutrition from New York University.

For more information, please visit 10millionblackveganwomen.org.

About 10 Million Black Vegan Women:

This national public health movement focuses on community, with Tracye McQuirter helping black women go vegan together to inspire, inform, and affirm each other on their healthy vegan journeys. The signature program is a free 21-Day Vegan Fresh Start, with online cooking classes, meal plans, vegan recipes, grocery shopping lists, meal prep guides, nutrition tips, expert guidance, and more. There is also a 6-Week Vegan Transition course and an ongoing Group Coaching program to help women go and stay vegan. McQuirter's 10 Million Black Vegan Women Movement will continue to build on the success of 10,000 Black Vegan Women, giving black women the support they need to "go vegan, get healthy, and feel great for life."

